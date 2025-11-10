Sigourney Weaver: Alien 5 Was Killed by ‘Possessive’ Ridley Scott

Picture this: a monster hovers over a defenseless child. It has every ability to tear the child apart, to infect the child, and turn it into something new. Something hideous. But then, just before the monster lunges, the child’s caretaker arrives and commands, “Get away from her, you bitch!”

Okay, that’s probably not how it went down when Ridley Scott put a stop to Neill Blomkamp‘s proposed Alien sequel. But it’s not too different, at least the way Sigourney Weaver told it to attendees at an Alien panel at a recent screening of the 1979 original (via AVP Galaxy). “It was a wonderful script, and unfortunately, it was at that point I think that Ridley Scott decided to be very possessive about the series and really drilled down on his prequels,” Weaver explained, when asked about the ill-fated film. “And so I think it was a disaster for that project.”

Blomkamp broke out in the genre movie scene with his 2009 film District 9, which used alien outsiders as a metaphor for the lingering effects of South African apartheid. Since then, Blomkamp’s work has had a more mixed reception, as demonstrated by the Rotten Tomatoes scores for 2013’s Elysium and the 2023 video game adaptation Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story.

Yet, Weaver remained a fan. “Like many of us, I was a big admirer of Neill,” she related to attendees. “His movie was so striking, and I worked with him on a movie called [Chappie]. And I loved working with Neill, and he had this idea of bringing Ripley and Newt back.”