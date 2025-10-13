The Chances of Ripley Coming Back to the Alien Franchise Just Got Higher

It looks like Sigourney Weaver may not be done with the Alien franchise after all. During a panel at New York Comic Con (via EW) last week, the actress revealed that she has “had a meeting” about reprising the role of Ellen Ripley in a new Alien sequel penned by Walter Hill, calling the concept “a very different kind of Alien.”

According to Weaver, Hill, who produced Ridley Scott’s original Alien movie, is already 50-odd pages deep on a new script that hopes to explore Ripley’s life in the present day. “It’s very much about the society that would incarcerate someone who has tried to help mankind, but she’s a problem to them, so she’s tucked away.”

While Weaver stopped short of confirming any greenlight or production, she did seem genuinely interested in the new material, which would explore a more grounded Ripley: “It would not be running around air shafts. It would be a very different kind of Alien with a really good script. Scary.”

It’s the first time Weaver has been keen to return to Ripley in a long time, having lost interest after District 9 director Neill Blomkamp’s intriguing Alien 5 project fell apart. “I was always like, ‘Let her rest! Let her recover!’” But, she added, Hill’s draft “seems so true to me.”