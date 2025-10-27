Alien: Earth Creator Reveals Season 2 Story Plans
Alien: Earth creator Noah Hawley has been chatting about what he'd like to explore in a second season of the show.
Alien: Earth has proved to be a hit for FX on Hulu and Disney+, but there’s still no word on whether the gruesome series has been renewed for a second season. Of course, that hasn’t stopped creator Noah Hawley from teasing what he hopes to explore in the future, and in a new interview with Empire, he’s been chatting about what we could expect to see after the events of that thrilling finale, where Wendy and The Lost Boys seized control of Boy Kavalier’s Neverland with the help of not one but two xenomorphs.
“That moment of, ‘Now we rule,’ is such an exhilarating moment for the audience,” Hawley says. “And then the question is… well, it was an exhilarating moment when Dustin Hoffman ran out of the church and they got on the bus [in The Graduate]. But what comes after? The [Weyland-Yutani] ships are coming and all they have is problems.”
The show, set two years before Ridley Scott’s original Alien, would certainly continue to follow Wendy and The Lost Boys in season 2, as Hawley considers their autonomy to be “the heart of the show,” but he also hopes to take a deeper dive into the five corporations that have come to dominate Earth after the collapse of our global governments.
“I’m interested in exploring the corporate politics of it,” he says. “As we’ve seen, there’s an irresistible gravitational pull toward monopoly that corporations and billionaires have. There’s a bit of Game of Thrones to the corporate world that feels interesting to me.”
Hawley is aware that there’s only so far he can go with a prequel, but he does appear to believe that there might be a way through the story’s constraints. “Alien is always about levels of containment. The island is a level of containment, and what happens when you expand past that level? Ultimately, the show is called Alien: Earth. I know that, given the canon, I can’t blow up the Earth, but I do think that containment is going to be very hard to maintain.”
This suggests that season 1’s dogged focus on the Prodigy corporation and its city and island locations will dissipate as the story moves forward to explore other areas of Earth, but we’ll have to see if Alien: Earth gets renewed first before we start looking forward to that. Since the show as a whole took about five years to go from initial development to wrap in the first place, fans are used to sitting in standby mode.