Alien: Earth Creator Reveals Season 2 Story Plans

Alien: Earth has proved to be a hit for FX on Hulu and Disney+, but there’s still no word on whether the gruesome series has been renewed for a second season. Of course, that hasn’t stopped creator Noah Hawley from teasing what he hopes to explore in the future, and in a new interview with Empire, he’s been chatting about what we could expect to see after the events of that thrilling finale, where Wendy and The Lost Boys seized control of Boy Kavalier’s Neverland with the help of not one but two xenomorphs.

“That moment of, ‘Now we rule,’ is such an exhilarating moment for the audience,” Hawley says. “And then the question is… well, it was an exhilarating moment when Dustin Hoffman ran out of the church and they got on the bus [in The Graduate]. But what comes after? The [Weyland-Yutani] ships are coming and all they have is problems.”

The show, set two years before Ridley Scott’s original Alien, would certainly continue to follow Wendy and The Lost Boys in season 2, as Hawley considers their autonomy to be “the heart of the show,” but he also hopes to take a deeper dive into the five corporations that have come to dominate Earth after the collapse of our global governments.

“I’m interested in exploring the corporate politics of it,” he says. “As we’ve seen, there’s an irresistible gravitational pull toward monopoly that corporations and billionaires have. There’s a bit of Game of Thrones to the corporate world that feels interesting to me.”