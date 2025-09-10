Seven Remains Morgan Freeman’s Best Performance

As demonstrated by the term film noir (“black film” or “dark film”), the genre features cynical worldviews in which the downtrodden Sam Spade or Philip Marlowe uncovers all manner of corruption at the top of society, even as they fail to stop it. Seven might not distill that worldview in a single line, like fellow latter day noir Chinatown, but it does drive Freeman’s character, Somerset. The up-and-coming Mills and Pitt’s showy performance suggests a young person still full of hope. But in Freeman’s quiet, resigned performance, we see a person who knows just how bad the world can be.

Effective as it is, such subtle acting can be easily overlooked, especially in Freeman’s finest moment, a scene for which Pitt gets most of the attention.

Quiet Terror

The final act of Seven begins with Doe arriving at the police station to turn himself in, and to strike a dreadful bargain with Somerset and Mills. He’ll tell them where to find the victims of the last two sins, envy and wrath, if they drive him to a distant location that only he knows. The detectives agree to drive Doe out into a desert, populated only by power lines, scattered junk, and a busted trailer.

At a time appointed by Doe, a delivery van drives toward the trio. Somerset leaves Doe with Mills to intercept the driver, and he keeps his partner at a distance when he learns that the delivery is for Pitt’s David Mills. What follows is stuff of cinematic legend. Somerset opens the box and recoils—and then immediately starts telling Mills to put down his gun. As Mills tries to make sense of his partner’s shouting, Doe begins monologuing, slowly revealing that he has assaulted and killed Paltrow’s pregnant Tracy, and placed her head in the box.

Certainly Freeman allows Somerset some burst of emotion in this sequence. There’s the shutter that runs through his body when he peers into the box, the backhand he delivers to Doe to stop the killer from talking. However, Freeman never goes as big as his screen partners, not Spacey savoring every malevolent description that Doe offers, nor Pitt’s wild gesticulating and moaning. Still, Freeman imbues each of his lines with emotion, emotion that’s all the more powerful for how hard Somerset tries to regain control of the spiraling situation. Freeman allows a waver in his voice as Somerset reminds Mills that Doe wants him to become biblical wrath and seek vengeance. He lets his hand jitter, his voice shake.

Through these slight movements, we see the actual stakes of Doe’s crimes. Throughout the film, Somerset has been the guy who has seen it all, a man who knows exactly how evil the world can be. As he faces retirement, he sees himself not as a guy who fought the good fight and even scored a few victories, but as someone who has done all he humanly could do, and it made no difference. Somerset sees immediately that the brash Mills has too much hope in humanity and faith in the law to survive in the city, but he’s willing to let the newcomer figure that out himself. That is until he meets Tracy and sees a glimmer of goodness in the world. And, despite himself, he begins to care again.