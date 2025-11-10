Ryan Reynolds Is Going to Remake a Classic Clint Eastwood Movie

Ryan Reynolds is wading back into the remake river with a new version of the classic Clint Eastwood action-comedy, Thunderbolt & Lightfoot. Having largely avoided those choppy waters since the 2000s, when he starred in The Amityville Horror and The In-Laws (neither of which set the entertainment world on fire), the Canadian actor’s venturing into this particular remake as star, producer, and co-writer alongside Fargo scribes Enzo Mileti and Scott Wilson. Deadpool & Wolverine editor Shane Reid will direct.

The original Thunderbolt & Lightfoot was directed by Michael Cimino (yes, of The Deer Hunter) and starred Eastwood as John “Thunderbolt” Doherty, a bank robber hiding out as a preacher before getting drawn back into a life of crime. Meanwhile Jeff Bridges played the younger, impulsive Lightfoot, a car-stealing small-time crook who joins him on a heist to find some old loot.

Eastwood had planned to direct the film himself but after meeting Cimino, he decided to hand over the reins to him. This would end up being Cimino’s big break, and he later credited Eastwood with making his career possible after that key decision. Eastwood also helped Cimino understand why film production had to move fast, which came in handy later when Cimino faced huge setbacks and got into trouble during the making of the legendary 1980 flop, Heaven’s Gate.

Some are already wondering which other actor Reynolds might be paired with in the Thunderbolt & Lightfoot remake, with Hugh Jackman touted as a possibility. Whoever lands that plum role, it’s clear that Reynolds himself is ready to take a few more chances now that he’s successfully established his own production company, Maximum Effort. It was recently revealed that he’ll also be taking a rare villain role in Eloise, an adaptation of the classic children’s book series that’s being directed by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.