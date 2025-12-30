Ryan Coogler Reveals the Story He Wrote for Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther 2

Ryan Coogler has opened up about the original script he wrote for Black Panther 2 before its star, Chadwick Boseman, died from cancer in the summer of 2020.

During a new installment of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Coogler explained that Boseman was too sick to read the script by the time he’d finished writing it, but that he’d put a lot into that version of the Marvel sequel because he’d gotten to know Boseman better as a performer.

Coogler, who went on to make an updated MCU entry that explored the grief following Boseman’s passing through the eyes of its characters, also discussed the plot of the scrapped script, which he “loved” but featured a different version of Namor than the one we got in his completed film, Wakanda Forever.

“The big thing about the script was that it was this thing called the Ritual of Eight,” Coogler told host Josh Horowitz. “When a prince is eight years old, he has to go spend eight days in the bush with his father. Amongst those eight days, they have to go into the bush without any tools. And the prince has to listen and do everything that’s asked of him by his father, but the rule is, for those eight days, the prince can ask the father any question. And the father has to answer.”