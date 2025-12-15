Rob Reiner: One of the Great Directors Who Defied the Myth of Auteurs

Too often, discussions about great directors subscribe to the simplest version of the auteur theory, that famed approach that compares the director of a movie to the author of a book. While the specifics of the term have been debated since even before critic Andrew Sarris crystalized it Stateside in 1962, auteur theory tends to treat individualist and distinctive works as inherently good on at least some level. Thus Rob Zombie‘s The Devil’s Rejects or Tim Burton‘s Alice in Wonderland earn some sort of respect simply because they reflect the vision or demonstrable sensibility of their directors, even if the actual stories they tell are trash.

Character Over Action

Reiner always put the story first, and constructed his shots to emphasize the clarity of the character’s emotions and the plot beats unfolding. Take for example the great fight sequence between Wesley (Cary Elwes) and Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) in The Princess Bride. The scene provides all the necessary information that viewers need to understand the conflict. We know where the two combatants are in relationship to each other, where they are in the geography of the arena, and what they want from the fight: Wesley wants to get by to rescue Buttercup (Robin Wright) and Inigo wants to kill him on the orders of his boss.

Even though fight scenes have become hyper and kinetic over the past decades, this 1987 clash still thrills. Reiner takes time to show how the two fighters tease one another out, how they gain and lose advantages. He sets up each reveal that the combatants have been using their non-dominant hands so that it creates maximum effect, allowing the stakes, humor, and finally tension to build.

But best of all, Reiner uses the fight scene not just as an entertaining diversion, but as a way to build character. Of course the fight shows how both men have incredible skills. But we also learn about their fundamental decency, despite one working for a braggart who hires his services to an evil prince, and the other apparently being the Dread Pirate Roberts. They are honorable men with legitimate pathos, whose fundamental goodness is only enhanced by their skill and cunning.

In other words, Reiner shoots the sword fight in The Princess Bride not just as the requisite genre pleasure expected from a swashbuckling fairy tale, although it is very much that. He also shoots it as a character drama.

A Subtle Signature Style

That approach drove all of Reiner’s best movies. A Few Good Men had thundering Aaron Sorkin-penned speeches and high-stakes legal maneuvering acted out by movie stars like Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, but it gave space for Lt. Kaffee to doubt himself, for Ross to wear the weight of the conflict. Misery is one of the bleakest Stephen King adaptations to hit the screen, but it never lets Annie Wilkes just be a crazy person. Instead it finds moments of humanity in her. When Harry Met Sally… takes its time to allow the title characters, played by Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, to be fully formed people, not just soon-to-be lovers on a direct course to an inevitable coupling.