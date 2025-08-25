Remembering Terence Stamp’s Most Underrated Performance

The title character of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, is the bargain-basement bus which leads the way and goes astray. Though not human, the 1976 Japanese model Hino Freighter diesel engine plays a vital role, especially as it ultimately becomes the biggest drama queen on the trip, constantly needing attention because of an abused gas line.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is the ultimate drag queen road trip. Mitzi’s former wife, Marion Barber (Sarah Chadwick), runs a hotel/casino and needs a replacement act quickly for a limited run in Alice Springs, a 1,700-mile trip north through the Australian Outback. The three performers, who are locally famous in Sydney, take off across a continent which has never seen their likes.

Prior to filming, Stamp voiced concerns about antagonizing unenlightened audiences or encouraging additional stigma to what was already imposed on the LGBTQ+ community in the wake of the HIV/AIDS epidemic outbreak. In one telling scene of the film, a local anonymous posse spray-paints the Priscilla bus with a particularly virulent graffiti stain referencing AIDS. When Felicia reclaims the bus in violet paint, it is a victory.

Along the isolated terrain running through the time-capsule of the Australian backcountry, the troupe finds performance spaces for needy rural workers hungry for entertainment. Any entertainment. The flamboyant trio of lip-syncing divas present their sensational schtick to unresponsive, dismissive, and occasionally violent bar patrons. What shines through is how open-minds find their way into the circle, including a roving group of First Nations of Australia whose members love the blues and appreciate the vibrant desert storm; and the helpful mechanic Bob (Bill Hunter), who saw the original “Les Girls,” a notoriously special event in Sydney and has been a passive fan for life.

Stamp’s Bernadette also has a storied past. She is probably the most famous “Les Girls” performer alive, though far too modest to flaunt it, or examine the past in general. Bernadette is now an aging trans queen mourning the loss of her partner Trumpet. Never seen on camera, we learn Trumpet felt being seen with drag royalty was akin to marrying royal blood. But he also served Bernadette’s needs and was an emotional cushion. Bernadette takes to the road to bypass the grief engulfing her in the couple’s shared apartment. Although antagonistic to Felicia after too much needling and vicious deadnaming, Bernadette proves most astute at healing psychic wounds and inflicting physical ones, as she does to an assailant in response to an attack on one of the girls.

When the traveling players are confronted, Bernadette is the avenging angel, going as far as to knee the viciously abusive Frank (Kenneth Radley) in the groin before pulling Felicia to safety, and daring onlookers to interfere. The belligerent crowds in Sydney and Coober Pedy emphasize some of Australia’s homophobic hostility in the ‘90s. Yet the violence is still underplayed in the film, possibly to maintain the comedic edge, already a very sharp weapon.