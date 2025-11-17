Pierce Brosnan Would Consider a Return to Bond, But Not As 007

Never say never again… again? In most cases, actors who leave the role of James Bond abandon the tux and martinis completely exhausted and never wanting to return. Daniel Craig‘s colorful, evocative language and George Lazenby’s surprising abandonment of the role are the most famous examples of an actor forcefully leaving the part, but even Sean Connery, who did actually come back twice, only did so because producers met his exorbitant paycheck requirements.

The one exception to the rule is Pierce Brosnan, who had his run cut short after the abysmal Die Another Day. Brosnan reportedly wanted to stay in the part before he was replaced by Craig. But with Craig now definitively gone and Denis Villeneuve rebooting the franchise for Amazon, the streamer’s first since acquiring the rights from Eon Productions, would Brosnan return? The answer is “Yes,” but not in the way you’d think.

“Of course, people ask about Bond – ‘would you?’ and whatever – but that’s another man’s job,” Brosnan told GQ in a surprisingly candid interview. While that sure sounds like he’s dismissed the idea, Brosnan continued: “But the possibilities of working within the film, entertaining…,” he said, pausing as he considers working with Villeneuve. “So it’s going to be exciting to see what happens… I think everything changes, everything falls apart, so you just sit back and enjoy it all.”

Okay, that might be a frustrating answer for those who want Brosnan to definitively reclaim the part, but it is fitting for the latest 007 adventure. No Time to Die put a definitive cap on the previous Bond franchise, not just because it saw Craig’s Bond die in an explosion, but also because it marked the end of Eon’s shepherding of the franchise, a role they’ve enjoyed since introducing Connery as Bond in 1962’s Dr. No. Since then, only a handful of Bond adventures have been made outside of their auspices (including 1983’s Thunderball remake Never Say Never Again).