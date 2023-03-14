Pi: Darren Aronofsky Reveals the Secrets of Making the Ambitious Sci-fi Movie

Among the elements that found their way into Pi were the idea of spirals cropping up in everything from the shape of DNA to the structure of galaxies, to Kabbalah, the ancient form of Jewish mysticism that offers up (and we’re simplifying here) a sort of secret history of the universe and its connection to God. Aronofsky says that these subjects were all intriguing to him at the time, although it was harder back then to find information on them.

“Kabbalah wasn’t really a big thing at that point,” he says. “It hadn’t really gotten that popular. Neither was sort of this sacred geometry stuff. It was hard to find any information on it. It was early days of the internet, so there wasn’t that much stuff out there on it. We had to find a lot of different fringe press that was floating around and order books that would take a couple of months to get the references.”

With the help of longtime friends Sean Gullette and Eric Watson (who was the producer on the film), Aronofsky hammered out the script for Pi – then he and Watson had to raise the money to shoot it. They eventually managed to scrape together around $60,000 by asking friends, family members, and other interested parties to invest – all before the era of online crowdfunding and applications like Kickstarter.

“We didn’t have any really rich patrons to help us,” says Aronofsky. “So someone had the idea of just sending these letters out to everyone we knew, asking for $100, with the promise that if the film made money, they’d get $150 back, and they’d definitely get their names in the credits. So it’s kind of a long credit roll, which is fine for a 79-minute film. But everyone got their money back, which was a beautiful day when we got to distribute the checks. But yes, I could have stopped becoming a filmmaker and invented Kickstarter and probably done a little better.”

Martin Scorsese Inadvertently Helped Make Pi

Most of the film was shot in a warehouse in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, where the main set – Max’s apartment – was constructed. For other scenes around New York City and in the subways, Aronofsky and his crew shot guerilla style, grabbing shots illegally instead of applying for expensive permits from the city. Aronofsky recalls one such scene, in which Max hallucinates finding his own brain on the steps of a subway platform, benefiting from the presence of another film being shot nearby.

“We had the brain lying on the steps with Sean leaning over it, and suddenly we all looked up and there was this cop staring right down at us,” Aronofsky says. “She just looked at us, grinned to herself and walked off. We had no idea why she didn’t bust us. A few hours later we came back up and told our producer what happened, and he pointed across the street and [Martin] Scorsese was shooting down there. So I think she probably thought we were part of that shoot or something, so we got away with it.”