Pain Hustlers Fails Because It Wants You to Pity the Villain

… And yet, by the end of the movie, it becomes clear what Liza said at the top of the film and throughout is true: For “the right reasons,” she became a drug rep for a company that pushed an addictive painkiller not just on cancer patients but on anyone with so much as a headache or sports injury. The men who vilified her at the beginning are the true unreliable narrators, delusional liars who projected their own greed on a single mother with a high school education who just wanted to put her sick teenage daughter in a nice house and a good school. By the end of the film, Liza is even revealed to be something of a genuinely selfless hero, going so far as to independently bring down monsters like Brennen and their company’s founder, Dr. Neal (Andy Garcia), of her own volition. She goes to the Feds without any plea deals or promises in place.

It’s a neat reversal on the movies that nakedly influenced director David Yates’ approach to Pain Hustlers. It also reveals the new Netflix movie to be far more manipulative and dishonest than any Martin Scorsese film that’s been accused of glorifying the lifestyle of monsters and mediocrities. For while Scorsese surely showed you the seductive appeal of being a gangster, or a finance bro on a decade-long trip in The Wolf of Wall Street, he never lost sight that his protagonists had made their deal with the devil… or justified all the hellfire they subsequently unleashed.

As Yates’ only second non-Harry Potter feature in the last 16 years, Pain Hustlers is a strange picture. Pulling from a nonfiction book by Evan Hughes, screenwriter Will Tovar takes inspiration from the real insidious story of Insys Therapeutics, a drug company which a little over a decade ago was paying millions of dollars to doctors in what prosecutors labeled “a kickback scheme” in order to get them to prescribe a painkiller called Subsys. And despite what Insys said about a selectively reported study, the drug turned out to be incredibly addictive.

While this is a film set after the infamous opioids crisis, it is still a modern day crucible about drugs, money, addiction, and death. But Pain Hustlers elects to be a highly fictionalized account of that story. This is presumably done in part for legal reasons. It is easier to have creative flexibility when you don’t need to know what is said behind closed doors. However, Yates has also been candid that a key reason to fictionalize the story was to create a genuinely sympathetic heroine in Liza Drake.

While speaking to Time magazine during the Toronto International Film Festival, Yates explained the rationale for making Liza a composite character of the type of reps who worked for Insys. Said the director, “It was made up of young people who were often in over their head, and they were hungry for success and a lot of that is embodied in her. Even if the details come from hither and yon, they’re real.” He went on to add, “This isn’t the Insys story in detail at all. It’s inspired by that—the fringes of that industry and how they exploit one very marginal sector of the healthcare industry and make a fortune out of it.”

In the process, Blunt (who is also an executive producer on the film) created a character with Yates and Tovar who is inspired by real details of various drug reps who worked for Insys. One woman really was an exotic dancer who got the job after a male rep drunkenly offered her a job; others were surely struggling with limited prospects due to education and circumstance. But in the fictional Liza, the filmmakers painted a perfect portrait of sympathy. Here is a smart woman in a dead-end job with a sick daughter who (ironically) needs expensive drugs just to live.