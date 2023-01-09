Nicolas Cage Wants to Join the Star Trek Universe

Ever since Star Wars became a massive hit in 1977, sci-fi fans have been divided by the most fundamental question: Star Wars or Star Trek. Yes, the cult following that continued to build after Star Trek‘s Original Series‘ three-season run ended in 1969 made audiences hungry for more sci-fi adventure. And yes, it was the success of Star Wars that made Paramount release Star Trek: The Motion Picture in 1979.

And yet, fans of the two camps love to pick at each other, praising their own side’s strengths (ur-myths transposed to epic space battles or intellectual curiosity) and mocking the other side’s weaknesses (“I don’t like sand” or “What does God need with a starship?”). With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Andor offering some of the best storytelling that the series have to offer, the rivalry between the two has only grown more intense.

But Kirk’s Crew has scored a powerful new ally against the Skywalker Family: one Nicolas Cage. In a conversation with Kevin Polowy, Cage learned that his The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent co-star had plans for him. Pedro Pascal, who plays Din Djarin on The Mandalorian, wants to recruit Cage to join him in a galaxy far, far away.

Nicolas Cage does not want to be in The Mandalorian or the Star Wars universe (sorry, Pedro Pascal).



"I'm a Trekkie. That's where I roll… I'm not in the Star Wars family. I'm in the Star Trek family." pic.twitter.com/958e7picw4 — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 7, 2023

“I’m really not down,” a shocked and stumbling Cage answered. But it was Cage’s explanation that made millions of voices suddenly cry out in terror. “I’m a Trekkie, man,” continued Cage. “I’m on the Star Trek, I’m on the Enterprise.” This love for Trek started at a young age and continues today. “I grew up watching Shatner, I thought Pine was terrific in the movies, I think the movies are outstanding,” he admitted, praising the franchise for its “political” and “sociological” explorations.