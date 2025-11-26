New Resident Evil Movie May Give Fans of the Games What They’ve Always Wanted

Production is now underway on another Resident Evil movie, this time with Zach Cregger at the helm, but the Weapons and Barbarian director is hoping to bring something new to his forthcoming adaptation, aiming for a stripped-down approach that avoids the twists and turns of the movies he’s become celebrated for.

“The movie… has no big twists,” Cregger confirmed on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast (via ThePlaylist). “It’s not a narrative balancing act. It is a pretty straightforward thing. It follows one character from point A to point B. That’s it. And it’s kind of refreshing, you know. I get to kind of just reset and just like play.”

Playing in the Resident Evil movie sandbox also gives Cregger a chance to explore the video game origins of the franchise in a way that fans have always craved, but never quite managed to get in the Paul W.S. Anderson era or the Welcome to Raccoon City reboot. He intends to create the kind of compelling, immersive horror atmosphere that has remained weirdly out of reach throughout all seven movie franchise installments.

Cregger says the games are “inherently cinematic” and deeply appreciates their pacing and dread, but despite his love of the franchise, he won’t be reusing characters or plots. He plans to tell an original story and hopes to capture the core spirit of the Resident Evil games: the slow-burn dread and claustrophobic tension that keeps fans coming back for more.