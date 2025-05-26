Mission: Impossible Box Office Deja Vu: Tom Cruise Has Second Good Opening Against Lilo & Stitch 

We’re not sure if he chose to accept it intentionally or not, but Tom Cruise has cleared his mission in providing movie theaters with a healthy opening weekend against Disney’s bizarre, Elvis-loving alien for the second time in 23 years. Yep, more than two decades after Cruise shared the same opening frame with the animated Lilo & Stitch in 2002—when the hand-drawn Gen-Z classic went head to head with Cruise and Steven Spielberg’s neo noir sci-fi, Minority Report—the movie star has danced with the little space dude again via Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opening opposite the Lilo & Stitch remake.

And this time, the pecking order is reversed.

Twenty-three years ago, it was considered almost ho-hum when Minority Report topped out above Lilo & Stitch and both films managed to gross north of $35 million. This was otherwise business as usual in a healthy summer movie season where the real anomaly was that the first Spider-Man had become the first movie to cross the $100 million in a weekend a month earlier. At the time, Minority Report did slightly better with $35.7 million versus Lilo’s $35.2 million. But in the year of our streaming lord 2025, it’s a big win for movie theaters that both Final Reckoning and ESPECIALLY Disney’s mostly live-action remake have generated the biggest Memorial Day weekend ever in the U.S., albeit now with Lilo on top via its estimated $180 million opening across four days. For the record, this also snags another benchmark from Cruise by taking the biggest Memorial Day opening record from Top Gun: Maverick ($161 million in 2022). Furthermore, Lilo earned a jaw-dropping $342 million worldwide.

Meanwhile Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is projected to have opened at $77 million across its first four days, and $63 million over the first three days. Some will likely speculate how this can make up for the much gossiped about budget of the film—with Puck News estimating the eighth Mission film costing a gargantuan $400 million—but taken in perspective of the whole franchise, this is a very good start for The Final Reckoning, which was a victim of filming both COVID pauses and delays, and then later having to suspend production because of the 2023 labor strikes.