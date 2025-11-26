Macaulay Culkin Pitches Home Alone Legacy Sequel

Thirty-five years ago, Kevin McCallister made his family disappear. Then, two years later, he made his family disappear again. But now, in 2025, Kevin’s ready to make his family reappear. At least, that’s what star Macaulay Culkin has in mind.

As part of his Nostalgia Night with Macaulay Culkin tour (via Variety), the former child actor pitched a new Home Alone sequel, this one staring himself as an adult Kevin. “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff,” he mused. “I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out. [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.”

On first glance, that’s a pretty dark approach for a movie that’s become an undisputed holiday classic. The McCallisters certainly had their problems, but neither of the original movies by Chris Columbus and John Hughes really dealt with suburban ennui gripping the parents. Even the threat of two burglars who threaten to kill Kevin, either in his home or on the streets of New York, is played for slapstick laughs instead of actual terror.

But that’s because Home Alone is a kid’s movie, made for children who want to watch bad guys get bashed in the head without thinking about the consequences. Like Culkin himself, those kids are now grown, and thus approach Home Alone film from a different perspective. Adult viewers take notice of how much the McCallisters gripe at and insult each other, and how an income that allows for a gigantic house in the Chicago suburbs and regular family vacations doesn’t soothe the bitterness they all clearly feel.