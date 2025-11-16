12 Festive Facts About Home Alone That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

Since its 1990 release, Home Alone has become one of the most treasured and rewatched holiday films of all time. Written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, the hilarious tale of eight-year-old Kevin McCallister, left behind when his family travels to Paris, has quite simply endured, booby traps and all.

Still, there are plenty of behind-the-scenes facts to discover about the classic movie that you can fire off next time you’re sitting down to a traditional Home Alone rewatch. Here are just some of the best…

1. You Win Some, You Lose Some

Home Alone was a massive success for 20th Century Fox, grossing $476.7 million worldwide on a budget of about $18 million and spawning five sequels, but it could have been a huge dub for Warner Bros. instead, had the studio not handed the movie over to Fox after balking at some extra budgetary dollars. Whoops!

2. What If…?

The film only exists because of real-life parental paranoia. Writer and producer John Hughes conceived the story after worrying during a family trip to Europe that he might forget his kids, which led him to ask: “What if you left your kid behind?” When Hughes returned from the trip, he blitzed through a first draft of the script in nine days, which seems quick if you don’t know that he wrote The Breakfast Club and Weird Science in two.