Let’s Talk About the Leave The World Behind Ending

Clay is the absolute epitome of this and his character has a lot to say about privilege. Clay on paper is a nice friendly guy. But that’s because he has that luxury. Throughout, it is very clear that Amanda does all the heavy lifting in the house and for the family. Indeed at the start we see that she’s booked the holiday at 3 in the morning so that they actually end up doing it. He’s very happy to invite George in and share a drink with him with the kids upstairs. It’s Amanda who comes across as the bad guy because she is distrustful and worried about her children. Ruth points out that Clay seems like the kind of guy to whom things come easily. Hawke portrays this brilliantly. He’s the nice looking white man with a scruffy beard and a band t-shirt. He teaches media studies (very much not a coincidence in the context of the film). Ruth asks if he’s ever slept with a student. He says no but you do wonder…

Ruth on the other hand is a young woman of color of an age to be very tapped in and mindful of concepts of privilege. She is privileged in terms of wealth but she suspects Amanda’s rudeness is in part to do with their race. Is it or not? We can’t know for sure but the perception is there. She’s also aware of her youthfulness and beauty, she clocks Archie taking pics of her and suspects Clay wants to sleep with her. That super awareness is something Clay never has to have, whereas young women must. He can just let a stranger into his house to share a cocktail. The women can’t be as careless. And so Ruth doesn’t really want to help the Sandfords. Her seemingly benevolent father does, and on the face of it he’s kind (and he is) but it’s worth noting that he has a gun in the house and pulls it on Danny when he perceives it necessary. He’s wealthy and has things to protect, but you suspect that Clay doesn’t have a gun in his house.

What do the deer mean?

Hundreds of deer appear in the back garden of George’s house. Rose notices them first and pays attention, while Archie keeps missing them. Towards the end of the film Amanda and Ruth encounter the deer and perceive them to be a threat. Amanda starts shouting and waving her arms at them and eventually Ruth joins her. The two manage to scare the deer off. It’s a bonding moment between the two of them but what could be seen as hopeful and a show of solidarity between the women is also perhaps a rejection of nature. Had they followed the deer they’d probably have found Rose. This scene is parallelled with the men – George, Clay and a very sick Archie approaching Danny’s house and the altercation with the gun.

There might be something to be said about the masculine and feminine approaches to danger here but I’m not 100% sure what.

There does seem to be juxtapositions of nature versus technology. When the flamingos land in the pool and are frightened into flight we see an amazing shot of the flamingos against the sky with the backdrop across the water of New York exploding and on fire. The natural world will survive seems to be the message.

