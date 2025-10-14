The John Candy and John Hughes Movie That Never Got Made

As the recent documentary John Candy: I Like Me reminds us, John Candy was often wonderful onscreen. But he was never better than when he was teamed with director John Hughes. Together, the duo created all-time classics such as Uncle Buck, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, and Only the Lonely.

Had things worked out differently, Candy and Hughes were set to collaborate on another movie, one with a third, very unlikely collaborator: Sylvester Stallone. Bartholomew vs. Neff was to star Stallone as a retired baseball player who gets into a feud with his neighbor, a corporate lawyer played by John Candy. As it was written by Hughes, the film would have taken place in Chicago, and was slated to start filming in the summer of 1991.

Bartholomew vs. Neff would have found its three principal figures at an interesting crossroads. Even though he was easily the biggest name of the group, Stallone was facing a downturn in fortunes. As the ’80s shifted into the ’90s and overly-muscled action heroes ceased to be a draw, Stallone was looking to expand his portfolio—not by returning to dramas such as the first Rocky and First Blood, but by taking on comedy, first in the dire John Landis picture Oscar and then in the even worse Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.

Hughes also had an incredibly successful ’80s, helming classics such as The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. But his biggest hit came in 1990, when he wrote and directed Home Alone. In fact, it was in the wake of that seismic hit that Hughes began working on Bartholomew vs. Neff.