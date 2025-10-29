Jeff Bridges Compares One Battle After Another to The Big Lebowski

The Dude abides. Those three words encompass an entire worldview, a whole system of belief about how to cope with in an incredibly difficult world, one—in the case of one Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski—encompasses fake rich men, connected pornographers, and nihilists. And yet, as Sam Elliott’s cowboy intones in the final moments of the Coen Brothers classic The Big Lebowski, the Dude’s still out there, taking it easy for all us sinners.

One Battle After Another protagonist Bob Ferguson does not abide. Even after he left the revolutionary group the French 75 to spend his days raising his daughter Willa and smoking pot in the wilderness, he still frets about her safety, worried that someday the government will come in. And yet, if you ask Jeff Bridges, who brought the Dude to life, Bob Furgeson has a lot in common with El Duderino (if you’re not into the whole brevity thing).

When told by Entertainment Weekly that Leonardo DiCaprio borrowed from his take on the Dude to play Bob Ferguson, Bridges agreed. “I can see comparisons. Both of those guys, you look at ’em with a certain lens, and they look like lazy sons of bitches. They don’t really have anything to really give to the world or anything,” he pointed out. “But on closer examination, you see they’re kind of deeper than that, or their spirits run deeper than that. So I like the comparison.”

A loose riff on The Big Sleep, The Big Lebowski follows burned-out hippie and bowling enthusiast the Dude through early ’90s LA as he tries to get a rug that tied the room together replaced. Because the rug was destroyed by thugs who mistook him for a rich man also named Jeff Lebowski, the Dude contacts the big name counterpart, and gets reluctantly pushed into a plot as byzantine as anything Raymond Chandler concocted.