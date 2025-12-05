James Cameron: Only Self-Policing Will Prevent AI From Becoming Skynet

In the historical text known as Terminator 2: Judgment Day, it takes a T-800, a breakout, and an assault on the home of Miles Dyson to keep the AI Skynet from coming self-aware. For James Cameron, the man who wrote and directed T2, all it really takes is a little bit of self-control.

“I think there’s a great deal of caution around generative AI. I think we as an industry need to be self-policing on this,” Cameron argued on Matthew Belloni podcast The Town. “I don’t see government regulation as an answer. That’s a blunt instrument. They’re going to mess it up.”

“I think the guilds should play a big role. I think the directors guild and the actors guild should play a big role in this just as they did,” he continued, pointing to the recent actors strikes that “definitely drove a flag in the ground” on the subject. Apropos of his insistence that the Avatar performances carry on the work and personality of the original actor, Cameron examines AI from a humanistic perspective.

“It’s not a question of what we can legally do, or even ethically what we should do. It’s a question of what we morally should do, how we should embrace and celebrate ourselves as artists, and how we should set a set of artistic standards that celebrate human purpose. Because the overall risk of AI in general… is that we lose purpose as people.”