Iron Man Producer Reveals the Deleted Scenes Marvel Didn’t Want Us to See

Tony Stark never struck us as a particularly private guy. After all, his first movie ends with him doing away with the long-established tradition of superhero secret identities by declaring to the press, “I am Iron Man.” Before and since, he had no problem sharing his loves, foibles and passions with the rest of the world.

And yet, Marvel thought there were some parts of Tony Stark that shouldn’t be shared with the rest of the world, even if director Jon Favreau filmed them for the first MCU movie Iron Man. Speaking with ScreenRant about his most recent movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, producer Jeremy Latcham admitted that there are deleted scenes that Marvel still won’t release, even 15 years after the movie hit theaters.

According to Latcham, these “three or four deleted scenes” follow “a whole runner in Iron Man where Tony Stark was doing laundry and I don’t think they’ve ever come out.” Why would Favreau need multiple scenes of Iron Man doing laundry? Because they tie into Tony’s escape from the Ten Rings. “Tony is doing laundry for the captors,” Latcham explained; “but he’s really breaking the washing machine and stealing parts from it to build the Mark 1 suit.”

When considering which deleted scenes to include on home video releases of Iron Man, Latcham suggested the inclusion of the laundry scenes. But Kevin Feige stepped in, telling him, “No. We can never put out Abu doing laundry. People will know we don’t know what we’re doing. It’ll be embarrassing if they see these scenes.”