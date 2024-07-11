How Fly Me to the Moon Attempts to Handle Danger of the Moon Landing Conspiracy Theory

And in the climactic moments of Fly Me to the Moon, we get an idea of what that could’ve been like—even as it’s presented as farce with Jim Rash’s eccentric director called the “Stanley Kubrick of commercials” as he commands his “Armstrong” and “Aldrin” actors like a despot. While the idea of faking the moon landing is obviously a source of comedy in Fly Me to the Moon—a setup slowly teased out by the movie in a wink, wink, nudge, nudge fashion as unwilling NASA publicist Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) gasps “you want to fake it?”—there is no denying the movie is playing with fire.

Belief that the moon landing was staged by NASA was once a fringe idea which only gained traction with contrarians who enjoy a good conspiracy theory in 1976—that is when Bill Kaysing self-published a misleading pamphlet titled “We Never Went to the Moon: America’s Thirty Billion Dollar Swindle.” But the times they are a-changin’. In 2000, 28 percent of Russians polled said they believe the U.S. staged the moon landing; in 2019, 16 percent of British citizens said it was at least probably faked; and even C-SPAN found on the 50th anniversary of the event that while only six percent of Americans believed the moon landing was government propaganda, that statistic is growing with each successive generation. Apparently 11 percent of millennials believe it was staged.

Conspiratorial thinking toward the moon landing is not-so-surprisingly on the rise in a century defined by the embrace of “alternative facts” and folks getting more and more of their “news” from strangers on social media. And yes, it is an “alternative fact” (read: lie) to believe the moon landing was fake since there is irrefutable confirmation of evidence, and not just from the memories and paperwork left by 400,000 Americans who contributed to the herculean project. There is also the 382kg of moon dust NASA has brought back, satellite imaging of the footprints, and independently verified confirmation by the Japanese, Chinese, and even Russian governments that the site exists.

Yet in an age where ever more Americans are willing to trust in a demagogue who will lie about anything—even denying he ever said “you had very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville neo-Confederate/Nazi sympathizer rally in 2017 despite him being on video saying exactly that—it is perhaps inevitable that a growing number of folks would deny their own eyes, ears, and basic common sense.

All of which is to say, Fly Me to the Moon might be smirking at the audience by playing with this loaded gun. But is a Hollywood movie really going to add fuel to the fire? Well…

How Fly Me to the Moon Has Its Fake Moon Cake and Eats It Too

In the end, Fly Me to the Moon doesn’t suggest the moon landing was successfully faked. Nor does it even suggest the footage we all know is a fabrication. However, it does suggest the American government tried to do exactly that.