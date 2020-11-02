How an Overlooked British Classic Boasted Sean Connery’s Finest Performance

“He moved like a panther.” This was the observation which convinced producers Albert R “Cubby” Broccoli and Harry Saltzman to cast Sean Connery, a relatively unknown young actor from Edinburgh, in the lead role of the first James Bond picture, 1962’s Dr No. It was this decision which was to forever change the face of movie stardom and blockbuster film-making. The choice was not, initially, a popular one with 007 author Ian Fleming; where his books had imagined Bond as the archetypal upper-class English gentleman, the gruff Scottish Connery brought a transatlantic insouciance and a palpably working-class edge to the role. In the process, he had invented the modern action hero.

Within a few short years, Connery had been cemented as an international sex symbol and propelled to unprecedented heights of celebrity. He later said of the relentless pursuit by fans and the press, “the only comparison would be The Beatles, but there were four of them to kick it around.” Perhaps it was because of this relentless adoration that Connery’s focus quickly shifted from blockbusters to meatier roles in smaller productions.

Thus it was in September 1964, off the back of the smash-hit Goldfinger and approaching the peak of his 007 fame, that Connery travelled to the blistering heat of Almería to shoot The Hill with up-and-coming American drama director Sidney Lumet. A mid-budget, black-and-white British war drama, this was entirely divorced from the technicolour spectacle of the Bond adventures, and it’s unlikely the film would have been made at all without Connery’s name attached. His commitment to the project is perhaps illustrated by the fact that the filming schedule caused him to miss the red carpet premiere of Goldfinger in London. This faith turned out to be well placed, as The Hill represents some of Connery’s finest work in front of the camera – a powerfully nuanced performance which effectively immunised him from typecasting by the Bond films.

Set in a British Army disciplinary camp during the Second World War’s North African Campaign, The Hill stars Connery as Trooper Joe Roberts, a disgraced new inmate whose rebellious spirit brings him into conflict with the brutal prison authorities. From its opening moments the film knowingly trades on Connery’s celebrity and imposing screen presence. The cavernous wrinkles and beads of perspiration on his twitching, moustachioed face are framed in extreme closeup – a stark visual technique Lumet was fond of using to add cinematic impetus to the script.