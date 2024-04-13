How the America in Civil War Might Happen

The strain on the fictional politician appears to be immense as he searches for the right words regarding a military engagement against the Western Forces (the strange alliance of Texas and California). Eventually he throws away the script and starts audibly improvising, growing evermore braggadocious. By the time he is on actual television screens, he claims, “We are now closer than we have ever been to victory. Some are already calling it the greatest victory in the history of mankind.”

In a few seconds, Garland has given viewers plenty of dots and asks the audience to connect them in their own time. While Offerman shrewdly avoids any attempts at mimicry or physical resemblance to the disgraced former president Donald Trump, the similarities between the 45th commander-in-chief (who may yet sit in the Oval Office again) and Offerman’s character are instantly recognizable. The desperate boastfulness, the obvious mendacity, and the familiar inability to stay on message. It’s there in an instant.

Later scenes fill out further details. When imagining an interview with this American dictator, Stephen McKinley Henderson’s war weary journalist, Sammy, muses about asking the president whether it was a good idea to shred the Constitution and run (demand?) a third term in office. The correspondent also teases the uselessness of asking a strongman if he regrets such acts of authoritarianism like abolishing the FBI and firing airstrikes on American citizens.

While Civil War is not strictly a movie about Trump, the former president still casts a deep shadow over the proceedings. Trump has had an infamously strained relationship with the FBI and any other group of public servants that would not swear absolute loyalty to his power. Former FBI Director James Comey claimed Trump demanded exactly that in a private dinner held within the first week of his presidency. A little over three months later, and as the FBI continued to investigate Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election, Comey was fired. Following multiple indictments last year by special prosecutor Jack Smith, Trump has begun urging Republicans to defund the Department of Justice and FBI “UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES” (capitalization his).

Trump has similarly had an antagonistic relationship with much of the press. His presidency began with him stating he’d like to “open up the libel laws” and make it easier to sue news organizations, and now that his tenure is over, his vitriol has only grown more intense. Last year he suggested the government should “jail whoever” runs political stories he finds disadvantageous, including at one rally where he happily dreamt of a reporter being raped in prison. According to former Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, Trump asked if the military could “just shoot” Black Lives Matter protestors in 2020; and even before he lost the 2020 presidential election, Trump was already conditioning the American public with the idea he deserved a third term.

Civil War does not belabor how its dystopian fiction came to pass, but then it doesn’t need to. The film asks viewers to extrapolate what might happen if a president playing from the same or similar playbook actually attempted to run for a third term. What might happen if this same imaginary politician was not talked out of using military force against protestors? In the aftermath of the Trump years, we already have seen polls suggest more than a third of Americans would like to see their state secede from the union; and just last year a YouGov poll showed 43 percent of Americans think it’s at least somewhat likely a civil war will breakout in the next 10 years.