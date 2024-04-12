Civil War Ending Reveals What the ‘Bleakest Timeline’ Would Really Look Like

All of it has an air of brutal, cynical practicality. Yet it’s how writer-director Alex Garland chooses to frame his last minutes of Civil War which haunt and raise a multitude of intriguing questions. While Joel gets the quote, the person who will savor the images that will echo into eternity is Jessie (Cailee Spaeny), a once green war photographer whose life is now bathed in the color red. Moments earlier she was so eager to photograph the assault on the White House that she stepped in the line of fire, getting her mentor Lee (Kirsten Dunst) killed in the process. But by this point, Jessie is no longer looking away. In fact, she takes several photos of Lee’s death before leaving her idol crumpled in the hall. She then walks into the Oval Office and gets The Shot. The moment a president dies. Sic semper tyrannis.

That, plus the grinning assassins posing for a picture over their quarry, are the final images Civil War fades out on, and much like Jessie’s evolution from cub reporter to steely war zone veteran, it asks the audience to ponder where Garland’s grim prophecy for America’s future is going.

Jessie’s Transformation

Star Cailee Spaeny certainly has given the future beyond Civil War’s ending some thought. When we catch up with her ahead of the movie’s wide release, she notes the contrast between Jessie and Lee’s actions in the film. While war-weary Lee is introduced as colder than any of the reporters who compose Civil War’s quartet of heroes, it doesn’t bear fruit. She can snark “what do you think?” to the painfully young Jessie when the latter asks if Lee would take her photo should she die. But when Lee’s own mentor Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) is killed, Lee both takes the picture and then deletes it. And the conundrum of doing so visibly eats away at her conscience until she finally likewise is gunned down.

“I know when Kirsten was filming that scene with Sammy that there were lots of different versions of her deleting it, not deleting it,” Spaeny reveals, “being very emotional and not being emotional at all.” Garland’s choice to finally have Lee break down from the loss invites audiences into seeing the limits of striving for neutrality; it also asks you to make a contrast of Jessie not only taking a photo of Lee’s death, but being able to compartmentalize the shock and go on with her job.

When asked if she thinks Jessie would herself delete Lee’s death photos, Spaeny points out that it was taken with an actual film camera, so she’ll have some physical form of it. And in Spaeny’s mind, she’d never destroy it.

“I don’t think she published it but I do think she would keep it,” the actor says. “I think she’ll always keep that with her. I don’t think she’d ever get rid of it.”