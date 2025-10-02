Highlander Villain Casting Brings an Odd Part of the TV Series to the Movies

Highlander may have bombed with moviegoing audiences in 1986, but it soon became a cult hit, spawning an uneven run of sequels, a live-action TV show, and an animated series. Yet, as popular as they were, these later entries stretched the simplicity of the premise of the movie: there can be only one. Highlander was about immortals who must behead one another in duels until only one remains, the one who will win “the Prize” and gain vast powers in a process called “the Quickening.”

If the first movie, directed by Russell Mulcahy, from a screenplay by Gregory Widen, Peter Bellwood, and Larry Ferguson, ended with Scottish immortal Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) killing his last living rival Kurgan (Clancy Brown) and winning the Prize, then how can the story continue?

The various sequels and spinoffs had their own answers to those questions, but when news came down that John Wick director Chad Stahelski was rebooting the series with Henry Cavill as MacLoed, most assumed they would focus only on the first film, cutting off the sequels and spinoffs like so many immortals’ heads.

Yet, with the recent casting of Jeremy Irons as a secondary antagonist, it turns out that Stahelski and his team are retaining parts of the aforementioned TV series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Irons will be playing a Watcher, a member of a society of humans who have been studying the immortals for centuries.