The Biggest Enola Holmes 2 Easter Egg is a Sherlock Holmes Game Changer

This detail is the second double identity Easter egg in the film. Sarah Chapman’s (Hannah Dodd) disguise as “Cicely” is a reference to the second Nancy Springer book, The Case of the Left-Handed Lady, in which Enola tries to solve the disappearance of a character named “Lady Cecily Alistair.” Although Enola Holmes 2 differs substantially from the second Enola Holmes book, this easter egg does connect the two in an interesting way. This is also true of the revelation about Mira Troy really being Moriarity. Both connect the canon of the Netflix film with the canon of the original stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in the 19th and early 20th century.

Although Moriarity looms large in the imagination of various fans of Sherlock Holmes, the arch-nemesis only appeared in two canonical Holmes stories, “The Final Problem” (1893) and then in the novel The Valley of Fear (1915), which was also a prequel. Essentially, even in his first appearance, Moriarity was retroactively revealed to have been in the shadows all along. In real life, this is because Doyle wanted to create a villain that could defeat Holmes, mostly so Doyle could kill off Holmes and stop writing the stories.

So nearly all adaptations of Moriarity—from the Andrew Scott version in the BBC’s Sherlock to Jared Harris’s interpretation in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows—tend to be better than the source material. And more often than not, Moriarity can also be an alias for another character. Natalie Dormer’s Jamie Moriarity in Elementary was (spoiler alert!) originally presented as another Holmes character entirely, Irene Adler. So while Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s female Moriarity is certainly new for this Victorian time period in a Sherlock Holmes film, she’s not the first female Moriarity onscreen.

Still, this new Moriarity in Enola Holmes 2 connects more directly to the feminist themes of the Nancy Springer novels: Women in Victorian England were not afforded the same rights as men, and they were also often ignored. In the case of Enola, she weaponizes some of the sexism to become an unseen detective, to use the fact that men might not take her seriously to her advantage.

And now this version of Moriarity is doing exactly the same thing. This means, of all the cinematic and TV versions of this Holmes supervillain, the new Sharon Duncan-Brewster Moriarity might be the one we’re rooting for the most, particularly against the ever arrogant detective of 221B Baker Street.