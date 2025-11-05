Deadpool Star Pitches a ’90s Extreme X-Men Movie

We live in strange times, pop culturally speaking. Deep cut comic book characters who, just twenty years ago, would be discussed only in hushed tones in lunchroom corners are now household names played by A-listers. Suddenly, everyone knows who Bucky Barnes and the Peacemaker are. So it’s not the craziest thing in the world that someone would pitch a movie about ’90s Extreme X-Men character Shatterstar, nor that the proposed movie would take place in the gonzo Mojoverse.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, Shatterstar actor Lewis Tan pitched the idea of giving his character a solo adventure through the Mojoverse. “I have had cameos in both Deadpool [2] and Deadpool & Wolverine, but they never really fleshed out that character much,” he pointed out. “It would be nice to see Mojoworld. It’s so timely now with AI and obsessions with screens and social media. That is Mojoworld. That planet is basically this giant Mad Max Universe, where they are obsessed with seeing people die on television. They have these gladiator matches as entertainment. It’s a very timely subject that could be a cool world.”

As any ’90s comic fan knows, Tan’s idea makes a lot of sense for the character. Shatterstar debuted in 1991’s New Mutants #99, the issue before artist Rob Liefeld, working with writer Fabian Nicieza, officially turned what began as a team of younger students at Xavier’s Institute for Gifted Children into the paramilitary group X-Force. With his impractical double-bladed sword, ostentatious headgear, and general bad attitude, Shatterstar embodied Liefeld’s approach to superheroes, all sharp edges, excessive thin lines, and no feet. And of course, he was a hit.

Over time, we learn that Shatterstar comes from the Mojoverse, a world obsessed with entertainment and controlled by Mojo, one of a sluglike race of “spineless ones” that also act like studio executives. The spineless ones create warriors such as Shatterstar—and more famously, the X-Man Longshot—to be gladiators in some of Mojo’s most popular shows. Even though later writers developed Shatterstar’s personality from the glowering killer he was, giving him a wholesome relationship with fellow X-Force member Rictor, he remains little more than a single-minded killer.