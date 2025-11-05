Deadpool Star Pitches a ’90s Extreme X-Men Movie
Lewis Tan wants Shatterstar to get the Gambit treatment.
We live in strange times, pop culturally speaking. Deep cut comic book characters who, just twenty years ago, would be discussed only in hushed tones in lunchroom corners are now household names played by A-listers. Suddenly, everyone knows who Bucky Barnes and the Peacemaker are. So it’s not the craziest thing in the world that someone would pitch a movie about ’90s Extreme X-Men character Shatterstar, nor that the proposed movie would take place in the gonzo Mojoverse.
In a recent interview with ComicBook, Shatterstar actor Lewis Tan pitched the idea of giving his character a solo adventure through the Mojoverse. “I have had cameos in both Deadpool [2] and Deadpool & Wolverine, but they never really fleshed out that character much,” he pointed out. “It would be nice to see Mojoworld. It’s so timely now with AI and obsessions with screens and social media. That is Mojoworld. That planet is basically this giant Mad Max Universe, where they are obsessed with seeing people die on television. They have these gladiator matches as entertainment. It’s a very timely subject that could be a cool world.”
As any ’90s comic fan knows, Tan’s idea makes a lot of sense for the character. Shatterstar debuted in 1991’s New Mutants #99, the issue before artist Rob Liefeld, working with writer Fabian Nicieza, officially turned what began as a team of younger students at Xavier’s Institute for Gifted Children into the paramilitary group X-Force. With his impractical double-bladed sword, ostentatious headgear, and general bad attitude, Shatterstar embodied Liefeld’s approach to superheroes, all sharp edges, excessive thin lines, and no feet. And of course, he was a hit.
Over time, we learn that Shatterstar comes from the Mojoverse, a world obsessed with entertainment and controlled by Mojo, one of a sluglike race of “spineless ones” that also act like studio executives. The spineless ones create warriors such as Shatterstar—and more famously, the X-Man Longshot—to be gladiators in some of Mojo’s most popular shows. Even though later writers developed Shatterstar’s personality from the glowering killer he was, giving him a wholesome relationship with fellow X-Force member Rictor, he remains little more than a single-minded killer.
As demonstrated by his parts in Shadow and Bone and the Mortal Kombat movies, Tan certainly can pull off both the physical and dramatic demands of the character, suggesting unexplored depth while still looking cool during fight scenes. And while Shatterstar was once roundly mocked in superhero fan circles for being a prime example of ’90s edgy excess, Deadpool‘s success proves that there’s an audience for those absurdities.
In fact, Tan points to another once-belittled, now-beloved character from 1990s X-Men comics as evidence that a Shatterstar movie could work. “Realistically, the best way to approach it would be similar to how they are approaching Channing Tatum’s character as Gambit,” he pointed out. “You did a cameo, people liked it and they are going to do a more fleshed out version of him in a more serious way. I read in an interview he was saying it was going to be less comedic now. I feel we could do the same type of thing with Shatterstar.”
Twenty years ago, such an idea would be ludicrous. Now, it makes total sense.