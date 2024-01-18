9 “Important” DCEU Post-Credit Scenes That Turned Out to Be Pointless

Bruce Wayne Confronts Amanda Waller (Suicide Squad)

Man of Steel did little to suggest a bigger universe. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice did too much. Suicide Squad, for all its problems, had the right level of worldbuilding. The scene of Bruce Wayne and Amanda Waller meeting up is the closest thing we get to Nick Fury meeting Tony Stark. It does a great job pushing the world forward as we have a natural step toward the formation of the Justice League, the future of the Suicide Squad is put into question, and the possibility of the two teams colliding is put on the table.

All things considered, off to a good start.

The Legion of Doom (Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League)

The creative direction forked bigtime when Joss Whedon took over the reins on Justice League. With the so-called Snyder Cut coming out years later, the contrast between the Whedon and Zack Snyder variations on the Lex Luthor/Deathstroke scene at the end really show a world of difference for what should be a simple conversation. Whedon’s take is very blunt and to the point. After a brief introduction, Lex Luthor flat out suggests a villain team to take on the Justice League.

Snyder’s isn’t as overt, but there is an alliance formed in a way that gives us more information about the characters, from Luthor conquering his lunacy to Deathstroke’s mysterious past with Batman. As Luthor tells Deathstroke about Batman’s secret identity, we not only have a natural path to a Justice League follow-up, but also the solo Ben Affleck Batman movie we never got.

The Future of Superman (Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Black Adam)

Justice League ended up being the last real Superman movie. Think about how bizarre and wrong that is. Even stranger is that between Justice League (both versions) and Black Adam, we have three very different scenes that show us a new direction for Superman. The theatrical Justice League has him racing Flash, becoming the wholesome paragon people felt was missing in Snyder’s movies. Snyder’s version portrays him as an ominous threat who will one day help enslave Earth with his angry, glowing eyes.

Then there’s Black Adam, where Dwayne Johnson insists that Black Adam’s real rival is not Shazam but absolutely Superman. Hell, even the post-credits scene in Super-Pets from months earlier sets up the same confrontation with Johnson voicing Krypto, Black Adam, and Black Adam’s dog. Johnson made a big deal about the new power structure of the DCEU going forward, but of course nothing came of it other than an announcement shortly after that Warners was going in a different direction.