How David Lynch Recruited Diane Ladd for Oscar Nominated Role

When Diane Ladd passed away on November 3, 2025, at the age of 89, she left behind an incredible body of work that includes classic movies such as Chinatown and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, as well as memorable parts in the TV series Alice and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Her career lasted more than 60 years, during which she was considered for several awards, including three Primetime Emmys and three Oscars. But she almost didn’t take one of those Oscar-nominated roles, because of the man who was directing the film: David Lynch.

Lynch wanted Ladd to play Marietta Fortune in Wild at Heart, his 1990 adaptation of the Barry Gifford novel by the same name. The director picked Ladd for the part for an obvious reason. Marietta Fortune is the mother of Lula, one the story’s protagonists, played by Laura Dern, Ladd’s real life daughter. Yet, Ladd was reluctant to take the part because she hated Blue Velvet, Dern’s first collaboration with Lynch.

In a 2024 interview with Vulture, Ladd recalled that she took exception to the infamous Blue Velvet scene in which the lounge singer Dorothy Vallens (Isabella Rossellini) walks naked and dazed across a quiet suburb.

“I was angry that [Lynch] would let one of the most beautiful women in the world, Isabella Rossellini, who he was in love with, stand nude in front of the whole world and light her so horribly,” Ladd admitted. “It wasn’t just bad — it was really bad. I thought, That’s a desecration. Would he do that to the blessed Virgin Mary? Why would he do that to his own true love? She’s got one of the most beautiful bodies in the world, but it didn’t look like it when he showed it. As a woman, I took exception just to that.”