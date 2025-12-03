This Christmas, Give Yourself the Gift of Seeing a Skarsgård Fight Naked on a Volcano
Netflix is streaming one of the best Viking movies of all time this month.
When you’re buying gifts for everyone else during the holidays, don’t forget to get yourself something special. You deserve a little treat! Our humble suggestion? Nothing says “’tis the season!” quite like Alexander Skarsgård fighting naked on a volcano. Luckily, Netflix has you covered, as Robert Eggers’ Viking film The Northman is streaming from December 3.
We won’t lie to you, the journey up until the moment Skarsgård fights naked on a volcano is a brutal one. The Northman is set in a world that’s ruled by things we don’t really truck with anymore, like blood oaths and such. Not that we’re here to yuck anyone’s yum! Obviously, if you have a blood oath going right now, please just stay safe and proceed with caution.
The movie’s story follows Skarsgård’s Amleth, whose princely life is upended when his dad is murdered, and his mother becomes his aunt (it’s complicated). Naturally, Amleth sets out on a bloody revenge mission to mete out justice for all the ways he and his family were wronged, but any standard revenge tale is slowly muddied here by pesky Norse rituals, incest, and odd supernatural occurrences.
It’s an epic, violent movie with some truly unnerving scenes, so you might find yourself wondering whether you should keep watching. Right around the time Björk shows up, you might find yourself wondering again.
You must. Because even though there’s much to recommend in The Northman, from its beautiful cinematography to its meticulous detail and authenticity, it ends with Skarsgård having a sword fight naked on a volcano. And that’s cinema.
For Skarsgård, this scene was about authenticity. “It was essential to be naked,” he told Indiewire. “There are a lot of stories about the Vikings taking their clothes off before a fight for many different reasons. One being to intimidate the opponent. When you’re completely naked, you’re completely vulnerable. It is a way of showing fearlessness, and also to potentially to shock your opponent.”
That’s why we recommend you also show fearlessness this holiday season by watching The Northman on Netflix in the comfort of your own pajamas: for realism, for cinema, and for the sight of Alexander Skarsgård fighting naked on a volcano – the greatest gift of all.