This Christmas, Give Yourself the Gift of Seeing a Skarsgård Fight Naked on a Volcano

When you’re buying gifts for everyone else during the holidays, don’t forget to get yourself something special. You deserve a little treat! Our humble suggestion? Nothing says “’tis the season!” quite like Alexander Skarsgård fighting naked on a volcano. Luckily, Netflix has you covered, as Robert Eggers’ Viking film The Northman is streaming from December 3.

We won’t lie to you, the journey up until the moment Skarsgård fights naked on a volcano is a brutal one. The Northman is set in a world that’s ruled by things we don’t really truck with anymore, like blood oaths and such. Not that we’re here to yuck anyone’s yum! Obviously, if you have a blood oath going right now, please just stay safe and proceed with caution.

The movie’s story follows Skarsgård’s Amleth, whose princely life is upended when his dad is murdered, and his mother becomes his aunt (it’s complicated). Naturally, Amleth sets out on a bloody revenge mission to mete out justice for all the ways he and his family were wronged, but any standard revenge tale is slowly muddied here by pesky Norse rituals, incest, and odd supernatural occurrences.

It’s an epic, violent movie with some truly unnerving scenes, so you might find yourself wondering whether you should keep watching. Right around the time Björk shows up, you might find yourself wondering again.