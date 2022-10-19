Black Adam Early Reviews Cast Cloud Over DCEU Passion Project

A funny thing happened to Black Adam on its way to the cinema: critics finally got a look at the movie. While the film has undeniably been a passion project for Dwayne Johnson, with the actor circling the role for more than a decade before finally playing the part, that love has not necessarily translated into a movie that’s winning over a majority of film journalists.

Nonetheless, it should be noted that this is only the early reception for the DC Extended Universe’s most hotly anticipated film of the year, and that Black Adam’s current Rotten Tomatoes score of 52 percent (as of press time) is based on just 54 submitted reviews. Even so, there tends to be quite a bit of praise for Johnson… and plenty of criticism about most other elements in the film.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich, for one, takes Black Adam to task for leaning into what many consider the worst tendencies of the modern superhero genre.

“There isn’t a single character here that doesn’t feel like a cheap photocopy of one from Gotham or the MCU,” Ehrlich wrote, “not a single beat that doesn’t feel like it hasn’t been audience-tested within an inch of its life, not a single fight scene that isn’t smothered to death by the DCEU’s signature CGI gloop. ‘The superhero-industrial complex is worth a lot of money,’ a character whose name I’ve already forgotten observes at one point, and “Black Adam” becomes a part of that business with all the fun and enthusiasm of a hedge fund buying $200 million worth of blue chip stocks.”