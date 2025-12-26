The Best Horror Movie of the Year Is Now Streaming on Prime Video

If you’re looking for something different to watch this holiday season, Amazon is now streaming the best horror movie of the year for anyone with a Prime Video subscription.

The hit movie, which holds a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, has been celebrated for blending period drama with Southern Gothic horror, and its rich atmosphere and strong performances have won over many critics and audiences. It’s received plenty of Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award nominations, so you’ll certainly find it in many “Best of” lists this year. If you’ve been waiting for a streaming opportunity to check this one out, here’s your chance!

Set in the Mississippi Delta in 1932, Sinners follows twin brothers Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return to their hometown after years away. Hoping for a fresh start, the brothers plan to open a juke joint that can serve as a social and cultural hub for their community, but when they’re visited by a group of vampires on opening night, the blood is soon flowing. The brothers have to reckon with a dangerous enemy infiltrating their group and turning their celebrations – and customers – into more than they bargained for.

Sinners is directed by Ryan Coogler, who helmed Creed and the Black Panther movies. It’s risen above other horror efforts released in 2025 thanks to its ambitious approach. Coogler uses the movie as a lens to explore America’s Depression-era history and the moral struggle between the twins and those close to them during opening night at the juke joint. The film certainly has its scares, but Coogler gives them meaning by using its villains as symbols that resonate with American culture in a way that anyone can understand.