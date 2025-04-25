The 15 Best Heist Movies Ever Made, Ranked

14. Three Kings (1999)

Director David O. Russell was reportedly drawn to the concept for Three Kings as soon as he saw the words “heist set in the Gulf War.” From there Russell proceeded to piss off pretty much everyone (including story creator John Ridley and star George Clooney) as he shepherded that brilliant elevator pitch through a nightmarish filming process. And while the director ultimately delivered a heist movie set in the Gulf War, somewhere along the way, Three Kings became something much greater.

As it turns out, much of the drama in Three Kings doesn’t come from three soldiers trying to find a fortune in gold bullion during the final days of the Gulf War. That part proves to be surprisingly simple. Things become far more complicated when those same soldiers try to overcome the moral dilemma of what they are about to get away with. Three Kings features the kind of nuanced observations about America’s involvement in the Middle East that we wouldn’t see again for a long time after 9/11. It also wraps them around an incredible heist adventure that tackles the ethics of thievery.

13. The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

At the risk of needlessly glorifying crime, it must be said that there is something especially slick about being an art thief. Anyone can recognize at least the monetary value of stealing cash or jewels, but art thieves inherently exhibit a taste for the finer things in life. That suave criminality is a big part of the reason why 1999’s The Thomas Crown Affair stands out from the pack.

While this 1999 remake of the 1968 original movie benefits from improved pacing (what else would you expect from legendary action director John McTiernan?), the heart of the film is still its two leads. Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo enjoy a genuinely sexy (and refreshingly age-appropriate) love affair based on their desires, interests, and growing respect for each other’s abilities. It all builds toward a genius final heist that nourishes the soul and mind.

12. Hell or High Water (2016)

Hell or High Water dances around that thin line which separates the heist genre from other crime films, but it’s ultimately too difficult to ignore the ways this movie views the economic and class factors that contribute to the decision to “steal.”

Written by Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone fame, Hell or High Water focuses on two brothers who begin to rob banks to fulfill that timeless storytelling goal: saving the family farm. Essentially a Western heist film, Hell or High Water is packed with people trying to carve something for themselves out of a corner of the world that time seems to have forgotten. The desperation of criminality is brilliantly explored in this movie that suggests “getting even” is another way to say you are merely trying to free yourself of impossible debts.