The Essential Paranoid Political Thrillers of the ’90s

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Owing to its origin as a 1984 novel that Tom Clancy published with the Navel Institute Press, The Hunt for Red October is very much a product of the Cold War. The Berlin Wall had fallen by the time the 1990 film adaptation from John McTiernan hit the theaters. But the story of CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) trying to help a Soviet sub captain (Sean Connery) defect before his countrymen can catch them.

As with the source novel, The Hunt for Red October treats the U.S. government as largely good and the USSR as largely bad. But it’s still a film about governments keeping secrets from their people, even when those secrets involve vehicles to convey weapons of mass destruction.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Despite the presence of Iowa’s favorite son James T. Kirk, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country isn’t about the United States of America. Well, not directly about the US. However, it doesn’t take much imagination to see the early negotiations between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire as an analogue for the U.S. and USSR under Mikhail Gorbachev.

The Undiscovered Country bids farewell to the Original Series crew by sending them on an adventure to uncover attempts to sabotage peace talks between the Federation and the Klingons. While Kirk’s own bitterness toward the people of Qo’noS presents a challenge, he doesn’t go nearly as far as a trio of war mongering Starfleet admirals who try to keep hostilities going.

JFK (1991)

The assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy has captured the American imagination ever since the 35th president was murdered in 1963. Leave it to Oliver Stone to bring to the screen the mounds of narrative and theory surrounding the assassination.

JFK stars All-American Kevin Costner as district attorney Jim Garrison, tasked with investigating Kennedy’s death. As he uncovers more information, the more convinced he is that Kennedy’s death was the result of a conspiracy. Convinced as he is, we viewers are only more confused by the preponderance of plot and information, compounded by an all-star cast that includes Tommy Lee Jones, Kevin Bacon, Gary Oldman, and more.