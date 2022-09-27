Ana de Armas’ Most Significant Roles Before Blonde and Where to See Her Next

Ana de Armas is stepping into arguably the biggest role of her career with her upcoming turn as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde. It may really be that intangible moment where she transitions from actor to star, complete with a potential Oscar nomination on the horizon, but the Cuban-born thespian came a long way to get to the apex of the movie industry, going from playing exclusively Spanish-speaking roles to starring in some of the biggest American productions on the planet.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the most significant roles de Armas played on her climb to the top of the movie world, as well as a peek at where we’ll be able to see her on the big screen in the future.

Knock Knock (2015)

De Armas’s English-language debut was in Eli Roth’s psychosexual mind-fuck of a movie, Knock Knock, in which de Armas and Lorenza Izzo play underage girls who tease and then torture a hapless family man (Keanu Reeves) in his own home. The film is a bit contrived and spotty in how it’s laid out, making the social commentary less potent than it could have been. It relies more on exploitation than provocation. But de Armas is absolutely riveting and shows her range, exuding innocence one moment and sheer insanity the next. Is there anything she can’t do? This wild-eyed performance would suggest not.

War Dogs (2016)

When de Armas was cast in Todd Phillips’ 2016 dramedy War Dogs alongside Jonah Hill and Miles Teller, she barely knew any English, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I wasn’t really sure what I was saying” throughout her performance, and that she “learned [the] lines phonetically.” It’s no small feat to make a splash in Hollywood for any actor or actress, let alone one who doesn’t even know enough to hold a conversation with her co-stars when the cameras aren’t rolling. But evidently, not even a language barrier could stop the runaway Ana de Armas hype train.