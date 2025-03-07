25 Years On, American Psycho’s Ending Is Still Misunderstood

The biggest tell comes when Bateman visits his victim’s apartment. The realtor catches Bateman in a lie when she asks if he read about a listing in The New York Times that doesn’t exist. However, she asks that he simply leave and never come back. The strong implication is that she knows there has been a murder, suspects Bateman knows more than he should about it, but would greatly prefer that this whole thing be swept under the rug so that she can sell a recently cleaned luxury apartment.

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

American Psycho observes and often criticizes the kind of world that enables a murderer like Patrick Bateman to get away with it all. As a handsome white man of means, he can always blend in. Those inside that world are either indifferent or focused more on themselves. Those outside of it are rarely offered a look inside and can hardly afford to take a closer second look.

Bateman himself seems frustrated by the idea that all of this is as easy as it seems to be. He can use violent language because the people around him all see themselves as sharks with chainsaws. He can murder women (especially sex workers) because society tells him that they’re ultimately not bothered that much by such violence. He tries to conceal the murder of someone more like himself, but even that effort proves to be superfluous. It turns out charging someone modern market price for an apartment is more valuable than making a big deal out of a tenant’s death.

To be clear, Bateman almost certainly seems to suffer a break from reality around the time that ATMs start asking for cats and he’s murdering en masse. Patrick Bateman actor Christian Bale described the process as going from “psychopath to psychotic.” Those events likely did not occur exactly as we saw them, though they do not necessarily negate what we saw before. They instead emphasize the idea that the real and imagined murders are ultimately interchangeable if they are committed by the right kind of person in a world that is ultimately indifferent. Mind you, that’s not simply a read of the film. It’s what those who crafted the story have long tried to preach to people who wouldn’t listen.

American Psycho’s Director and Creator Have Made Their Intentions Clear

American Psycho director Mary Harron has always been clear about her feelings towards the alternate interpretation of her movie. In an interview with Charlie Rose (which Ellis and Bale joined), Harron describes the movie’s ending as a “failure” that resulted in “people keep coming out of this film thinking that it’s all a dream.” While she and screenwriter Guinevere Turner intended to retain the ambiguity of Ellis’ work, she says that “I just got the emphasis wrong…it makes it look like it was all in his head. And as far as I’m concerned, it’s not.”

Turner expanded on that sentiment by simply stating “We didn’t think that everything was real because some of it is literally surreal. But we just decided, together, that we both really disliked movies where the big reveal is that it was all in someone’s head or it was all a dream.”