This Al Pacino Movie Predicted Our AI Actor Future

For a movie that’s so strident about creativity, S1M0NE, ironically, lacks creativity. The problem isn’t that Niccol draws inspiration from the myth of Pygmalion (a point underscored by an internet search from Taransky’s precocious daughter Lainey, played by Evan Rachel Wood), but rather many of the choices made to update the Greek tale. Niccol indulges in the digital tinting that came into vogue following The Matrix, O Brother Where Art Thou?, and Traffic, bathing scenes in blue and yellow for no real reason. The plot involving Lainey maneuvering to reunite Taransky with her mother/his ex-wife Elaine (Catherine Keener) feels right out of The Parent Trap. There’s even a direct rip of Naomi Watts’s audition scene from Mulholland Drive.

Such problems aren’t unusual to Niccol’s films. While he often has compelling concepts, Niccol sometimes struggles to turn those ideas into compelling drama. His most successful outings benefit from a collaborator who helps bring them to life, whether it’s a strong cast in 1997’s Gattaca or direction from Peter Weir in 1998’s The Truman Show.

Yet, for all its shortcomings, S1M0NE does uncover a truth about AI that modern tech magnates too often forget: tech to replace human beings will eventually replace its creator too. As her star ascends, Taransky becomes increasingly irrelevant. He can’t even discredit her by

programming her to say horrible things on a chat show (she advocates children carrying firearms to school for protection and closing America’s borders to immigrants, statements that were controversial in 2002 and are now positions held by many who also like the idea of AI). And when Taransky finally pulls the plug on his creation, he’s charged with murder.

Beyond the rewriting of the tragedy implicit in all stories about innovation, from Pygmalion to Frankenstein, S1M0NE underscores the fact that the human element can never be completely removed, no matter how good the tech. Taransky creates Simone by amalgamating qualities from past movie stars such as Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren. In the aforementioned Mulholland Drive riff, Tarkovosky notices a wrinkle in Nicola’s face, a quality he would have never thought to add to his performer.

Although uneven as a film, S1M0NE offers a reminder that so many forget, especially those in the tech world. We create art to experience humanity. When you remove the humans, the art dies too.