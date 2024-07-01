A Goofy Movie: The Secret Lore of the French Comic Adaption

How Did Max and Goofy Get to LA?

We get it. A Goofy Movie is a very short film for kids, clocking in at barely an hour and twenty minutes. The rules of screenwriting were liberally held to, especially the “get into your scene as late as possible and leave as early as possible.” There wasn’t time to address how Max and Goofy went from nearly plummeting off a waterfall, losing their car in the process, to sneaking into Powerline’s concert all the way in LA. In the film we just get the two stowing away in band luggage and we as an audience are quickly distracted by the flawless First Dance at Your Wedding level quality of Tevin Campbell’s singing. In the comic however, a narration box lays out what happens after the waterfall.

“After some serious car repair, our duo arrives at a destination they both agree on: Los Angeles, California.”

How anyone was able to repair a car that went over a waterfall is beyond us, though this at least explains the appearance of Goofy’s car at the end of the movie. The comic also has Max and Goofy sneak into the concert while holding cases for instruments, implying they pretended to be roadies. While not quite as fun as the implications of how the two got inside the cases in the film, it at least provides another idea of how they could have covertly snuck into this massively in-demand concert.

Uh, Why Were Max and Goofy Not Arrested?

Yes, Powerline was totally vibing with Max and Goofy showing off “The Perfect Cast” move during his concert but uh… Wouldn’t they still have gotten mobbed by security guards and cops the second they showed up on stage? Is Powerline that chill about it or did he just not want to disrupt his show? Sadly the comic doesn’t go much into this but, when Max confesses to Roxanne that he lied when he originally told her he’d be on stage, he adds, “I lied to you… To my dad… And even to Powerline.”

DID YOU NOW, MAXIE?! What did he say?! This line implies Max had some kind of conversation with Powerline after their performance, enough that he and his dad were able to get away without getting in trouble with the law. When are we going to get A Goofy Movie anthology series on Disney+ that fills in these critical gaps?

Roxanne’s Last Name

Max jeopardizes a relationship with his own father because he’s so in love with Roxanne, yet we never actually learn all that much about her as a person (dog? What the hell are these creatures anyway?) This includes her last name. How dare Disney deny us of a last name, thus depriving our fanfictions of Max taking Roxanne’s last name when they eventually get married until An Extremely Goofy Movie broke the hearts of children everywhere by not even mentioning Roxanne how DARE YOU?!?!?!?!