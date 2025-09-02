6 Times Great Wrestlers Turned Out to Be Great Screen Actors

André the Giant – The Princess Bride (1987)

As with El Santo, it’s a pretty straight line for André the Giant (André Roussimoff) to play Fezzik the Giant in Rob Reiner’s classic adaptation of the William Goldman novel, The Princess Bride. Also like Santo, André found surprising notes to add to his wrestling identity, revealing qualities not seen in the standard bout.

In particular, André revealed a surprising sweetness and even vulnerability when playing Fezzik. Imposing though he was in stature, Fezzik showed kindness to Wesley (Cary Elwes) and loyalty to his friend Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin). When the small Vizzini (Wallace Shawn) bullies Fezzik, we actually feel as if the larger man cowers before the diminutive one. Of course some credit goes to Reiner and Goldman (who also writes the screenplay) for using the limitations of André to enhance the effect of his character.

Kevin Nash – Magic Mike (2012)

Much of Nash’s screen career asked him to do little more than be big and imposing. Thus he believably smashed pillars as Super Shredder in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze and convincingly through Frank Castle (Thomas Jane) in The Punisher. At first glance, Nash’s role as Tarzan in Steven Soderbergh‘s male stripper drama Magic Mike seems to be more of the same, just another instance where he is big and strong and nothing else. But like the movie itself, Tarzan is a more complicated and pathos-laden character than he initially seems.

Of the dancers in the troupe with whom would-be businessman Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) performs, Tarzan most keenly feels the limitations of his abilities. We see him taking drugs to keep up with the rigors of the profession, and he openly admits that his days are numbered. Nash convincingly portrays the fears of someone who needs their body to earn money and knows that their body will soon give out, certainly something inspired by stresses in his day job.

John Cena – Peacemaker (2022, 2025)

One need not look far on the internet to find people calling for a legacy sequel in which John Cena portrays the son of Ernest P. Worrell (aka star of the Ernest Goes to… franchise). Amusing as it is to realize that the hulking Cena does actually resemble Jim Varney, the fan-casting makes sense because Cena has proven himself a capable comedic talent.

At first that comedic ability seemed to be the primary reason that James Gunn cast Cena as Z-list hero Peacemaker for his DC debut The Suicide Squad. After all, Peacemaker, aka Chris Smith, is a lunkhead who says without embarrassment that he loves peace so much that he’s willing to kill for it. But in the first season and currently airing second season of HBO’s Peacemaker, Cena has found a different dramatic gear. As Chris tries to deal with the scars of his childhood and eschews his father’s toxic masculinity in order to finally become a good man, Cena plays notes of vulnerability not seen in his previous roles—in and out of the ring.