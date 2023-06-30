28 Days Later Sequel Gets an Exciting Update

These quotes are consistent with what the duo has said in the past, most recently in November 2022. That’s when Boyle told NME about his enthusiasm for Garland’s script and the possibility that the writer would also direct, making it his fifth movie behind the camera after Ex Machina, Annihilation, Men, and the upcoming Civil War. But even then, Boyle expressed hope that he could direct the movie if Garland isn’t interested, in part because the movie has a good chance of getting studio backing.

“It might come back into focus because one of the things that’s happening in the business at the moment is it has to be a big reason for you to go to the cinema, because there are less and less reasons,” said Boyle in 2022. “It’s hard for companies distributing films and for cinema chains to show films, they’re struggling to get people into the cinema unless it’s something like Top Gun: Maverick or a Marvel. But a third part would get people in, if it was half-decent.”

But the recent oral history provides a new wrinkle on the project, which may account for the delay. “I resisted it for a long time because there were things about 28 Weeks that bugged me,” confessed Garland. “I just thought, ‘Fuck that. I’d rather try to write a different story in a different world’.” Of course, Garland’s always had a bit of a sour opinion of his own work, even describing his 28 Days Later script as “very derivative: a twist on Resident Evil and The Day of the Triffids chief among the various influences.”

Hopefully, Garland and Boyle can come up with a plan soon, or we’ll need to start talking about 28 Decades Later, which we also don’t need but now we kinda want.