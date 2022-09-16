Xbox Boss Says Series X Price Hike Wouldn’t be “Right”

Video game consoles are expensive. However you choose to look at it, buying any console these days can be a huge investment. Thankfully, the amount people have to spend on modern gaming platforms won’t increase anytime soon. Well, at least that’s what we used to think.

Recently, Sony shook the gaming world by announcing that the price of the PlayStation 5 is going up in select major markets. While Sony cited current global economic struggles and supply issues as the biggest contributing factors to that difficult decision, even these tough times don’t entirely explain such an unprecedented decision. Naturally, many gamers found themselves wondering whether other video game companies facing similar economic obstacles will also be raising the price of their products.

Interestingly enough, Phil Spencer, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, recently went on CNBC and had quite a bit to say about the current gaming market. For instance, coming off of the Tokyo Game Show, Spencer said he was happy with how much Microsoft had expanded and collaborated with foreign studios. Naturally, though, one of the hosts eventually asked the question that was on everyone’s minds: Would Sony’s recent PlayStation 5 price hike affect the cost of Xbox consoles?

While Spencer initially said that Microsoft always evaluates its business model and that we should “never say never” (we’re paraphrasing here) in regards to a potential price hike in the future, for now, Xbox Series X and S prices will remain where they are. In Spencer’s own words, “In a time when our customers are more economically challenged and more uncertain than ever, we don’t think it’s the right move for us at this point to raise the price of our consoles.” Ironically, when Sony explained why it was increasing console prices, the company cited these same “challenging economic conditions.” Just goes to show you that even when two people view the same facts, a difference in perspective can lead to a difference in conclusions.