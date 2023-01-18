WoW Classic: Ulduar Raid Release Date and Time

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

Since World of Warcraft Classic lets players relive the MMO’s early days, Blizzard is slowly reintroducing fans to classic raids and dungeons. Soon, Wrath of the Lich King Classic players will even be able to experience the original version of one of the game’s best raids, Ulduar. The question now is, “When will Ulduar be released?”

According to the official WoW Classic site, Ulduar will be released for Alliance and Horde players at 3 PM PST on January 19. There has been no indication that there will be a staggered global release schedule at this time, though it’s possible that will change in the final moments. At the very least, this is a bit of an unusual release time compared to prior Classic updates. Fans may want to be aware of last-minute alterations, as well as the usual amount of server congestion.

As with Ulduar‘s original release, players will have to bring their best gear and tactics to challenge bosses such as XT-002, Yogg-Saron, and Algalon the Observer. While some of those fights may be altered over time, most of them are being released in something close to their original, “un-nerfed” forms. That means that even veteran fans may struggle to beat some of those bosses on their optional hard modes.