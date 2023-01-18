WoW Classic: Ulduar Raid Release Date and Time
Wrath of the Lich King's beloved Ulduar raid is coming to WoW Classic. Here's when the doors to the raid will open.
Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.
Since World of Warcraft Classic lets players relive the MMO’s early days, Blizzard is slowly reintroducing fans to classic raids and dungeons. Soon, Wrath of the Lich King Classic players will even be able to experience the original version of one of the game’s best raids, Ulduar. The question now is, “When will Ulduar be released?”
According to the official WoW Classic site, Ulduar will be released for Alliance and Horde players at 3 PM PST on January 19. There has been no indication that there will be a staggered global release schedule at this time, though it’s possible that will change in the final moments. At the very least, this is a bit of an unusual release time compared to prior Classic updates. Fans may want to be aware of last-minute alterations, as well as the usual amount of server congestion.
As with Ulduar‘s original release, players will have to bring their best gear and tactics to challenge bosses such as XT-002, Yogg-Saron, and Algalon the Observer. While some of those fights may be altered over time, most of them are being released in something close to their original, “un-nerfed” forms. That means that even veteran fans may struggle to beat some of those bosses on their optional hard modes.
Ulduar is only one change to World of Warcraft Classic Blizzard is introducing via a patch. If you have been keeping your client up to date, odds are it has already downloaded the requisite Ulduar update. Moreover, while Ulduar is the update’s namesake, the data included includes several other additions, many of which have already (or will be) released via a staggered launch schedule.
The first of these changes, Emblems, dropped on January 16th. These include Emblems of Conquest, Valor, and Heroism. To acquire the first two, players have to defeat Heroic dungeon bosses, kill bosses in Ulduar, and complete the “Proof of Demise” and “Timear Foresees” daily quests. In order to collect Emblems of Heroism, players now need to exchange Emblems of Conquest and Valor at money changers in Dalaran. And of course, players can still trade in Emblems at Dalaran vendors (one in Sunreaver’s Sanctuary for the Horde and another in The Silver Enclave for the Alliance) for a variety of items, including Raid Sets.
The Ulduar patch also added a few more non-Ulduar events. For instance, on the 16th, players who visited the northeastern fringes of Icecrown might have noticed the Argent Tournament Grounds, which are currently under construction and will eventually house the titular Argent Tournament when completed. As of January 17th, players can participate in the sixth Arena Season, which will reward the top PvP champions the “Furious Gladiator” title and the Furious Gladiator’s Frost Wyrm mount.
Starting January 23rd, Emalon the Storm Watcher will take up residence in the Vault of Archavon’s eastern wing. Any player who defeats Emalon could see themselves walking away with a piece of the Ulduar Raid Set, a Deadly Gladiator item (in 10-player difficulty), or a Furious Gladiator reward (in 25-player difficulty).
That about does it for Ulduar. Next up, the Crusader’s Coliseum. Have fun until then.