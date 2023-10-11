How Counter-Strike 2 Became Valve’s Lowest-Rated Steam Game

Valve doesn’t release new games very often. The company is busy serving as one of the largest digital PC gaming distribution platforms on the planet, but it still supports a decent library of fantastic titles. One of Valve’s most popular games was the competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. While the game is no stranger to controversy, its latest developments have turned the general gaming populace against the once-proud title. In fact, Counter-Strike 2 recently set a “record” for the most negative user reviews for a Valve game in Steam history, though it reached that milestone in a rather unusual way.

Recently, Counter-Strike 2 almost completely supplanted CS:GO. If you search for Counter-Strike on Steam, you get Counter-Strike 2, Counter-Strike, Counter-Strike: Source, and Counter-Strike Nexon: Studio. The free-to-play CS:GO is gone, CS and CS: Source cost $10, and, to add insult to injury, Valve didn’t even bother giving CS2 its own store page. The current CS 2 store page is seemingly just a repurposed version of the CS:GO page. Among other things, that means that it maintains the overall review history of CS:GO, which helps explain why the game’s overall rating remains “mixed” despite a wave of negative recent reviews that are targeted at CS2.

It’s a bizarre decision that leads to a number of inconsistencies. For instance, if you scroll through CS2 on Steam, you will see a curator review from TotalBiscuit seemingly recommending CS2. However, that’s not actually the case. If you click the link, you will instead be taken to TotalBiscuit’s review of CSGO. For those who don’t know, TotalBiscuit, real name John Bain, passed away in 2018, and many recent comments on his CS:GO review video are from viewers incensed by Valve linking it to CS2. Honestly, I can’t help but agree with their sentiment.

While the loss of CS:GO in the wake of CS2 isn’t the only point of criticism, many of the current complaints about the game circle back to that choice. Notably, many gamers have noted that CS2 lacks many features that were present in CS:GO. Reddit user cosmictrigger01 made an extensive list of those missing features, and the omissions apparently include multiple competitive maps, the fan-favorite Arms Race game mode, and Steam Clan tags.