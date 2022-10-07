How The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game Finally Does the Original Movie Justice

Den of Geek was invited to play a few sessions of the game with the devs, and their love for the film was apparent from the beginning. The map I played on prominently featured the Slaughter Family’s house and the surrounding farm area. The map’s resemblance to the same location from the film is dead-on. From the animal skulls mounted on the red wall by the staircase to the overgrowths of weeds and sunflowers outside the house, those images that the original film burned into our brains years ago are all recreated in the game.

But the only way the game can truly pay homage to the film is if it captures the same type of raw terror that set Texas Chainsaw apart from so much that came before and so much that came after. Well, from what I played, the game is definitely terrifying. Perhaps not in the exact same way the movie was (it’s certainly much gorier than the surprisingly subtle 1974 movie was, for instance), but in a way that furthers what the game is trying to accomplish while still staying true to the film.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre divides players into two teams: The Slaughter Family and the Victims. Leatherface heads up the Family, naturally, using his chainsaw to mow down obstacles and Victims alike. Then there’s the Cook (who’s good at locating Victims from afar) and the Hitchhiker (who’s the most nimble and adept at setting traps). The Family must protect Grandpa: an NPC who can give away the locations of the Victims as long as he’s fed a steady diet of the Victims’ blood.

The way the Family is portrayed and utilized in the game feels so right (albeit in a somewhat “wrong” way). Functionally, they work as video game villains, but they also feel as scary and mysterious as they did in the original film. Gun Interactive and Sumo Digital know what made those villains work in that movie, and their dedication to capturing and repurposing those qualities shines as bright as the sun reflecting off Leatherface’s whirling weapon.

Unlike the original film, though, all of the Victims in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre game have a fighting chance to make it out alive. The catch is that they all need to work together and sneak their way out of the Family compound. Players can choose from five different Victims: Ana, Connie, Sonny Julie, and Leland, each with their own perks, strengths, and weaknesses. It’s crucial to think strategy and stealth when playing on the Victim team because…well, the Family has the teens at a serious disadvantage if they get their grimy hands on them.

Hearing Leatherface rev up his chainsaw in the next room is truly frightening, as is emerging from a dusty crawlspace in the basement only to come face-to-face with the Hitchhiker just waiting for the chance to put his knife to your throat. The game makes it abundantly clear that the Family is not only genuinely scary but is in full control of this space you’ve entered. You’re made to feel as if you’ve entered an inescapable scenario, which is, again, true to the film the game is based on.