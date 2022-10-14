Scorn: How Long Does It Take to Beat the New Horror Game?

The road to Scorn’s release has been long and arduous. The game has gone through two Kickstarter campaigns, private funding, and a partnership with Microsoft, but now Ebb Software’s love letter to everything H.R. Giger is finally available. Even better, the game offers a decently-sized adventure, albeit one tailored to a specific gamer demographic.

How long will it take you to beat Scorn? Most early estimates suggest you can expect to spend about 3 to 15 hours with the new horror game. As with many games, this estimate falls squarely within “your mileage may vary” territory. Sites such as Cultured Vultures and Attack of the Fanboy have reported slightly different playtime, while early walkthrough videos of the game all fall within that time range. You’re probably looking at something closer to the median (about 5-6 hours), but that really depends on a few factors.

After all, while Scorn is mechanically simple, but it is by no means “easy.” Quite a few puzzles are reportedly stumping gamers, and a significant chunk of players have already gotten lost, both in the “admiring the view” and the “unsure of where to go” senses. Moreover, Scorn is intentionally slow. The protagonist plods through the game’s biomechanical halls and is slow to aim and reload his weapons. This pace is deliberate and helps with the atmosphere, but it also prevents players from speeding through the game. Scorn might look like a survival horror title on the surface, but some online critics, such as ACG, attest that it’s more akin to a walking simulator with guns and puzzles. And that’s to say nothing of time lost to combat and death by enemies.

Still, those looking to dive into the title via Game Pass (or simply purchase it straight-up) should expect to be able to beat Scorn over the course of a weekend (or one longer playthrough). It’s obviously significantly shorter than the average Triple-A game, but who wants to play a 30-hour journey into hell anyway?