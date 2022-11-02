PSVR 2 Pre-Order Information: How to Reserve the New Hardware
PlayStation VR 2 is nearly here, which means the race to pre-order the hardware is very much on. Here's what you need to know about the reservation process.
Sony has finally fully revealed the PlayStation VR 2, and the early information about the next generation of PSVR hardware has fans scrambling to find a way to pre-order the hardware as soon as they can.
Right now, the best way to pre-order the PSVR 2 is to go directly to the PlayStation Store. There, you’ll be able to register for a chance to pre-order the hardware starting on November 15. It’s a bit of an unusual setup, but this is the kind of thing you’ll probably need to get used to in the age of hardware shortages and scalpers.
Here’s where the bad news starts. Just because you register for the chance to pre-order a PSVR 2 doesn’t mean you’ll be able to pre-order one. Only some of those who register to pre-order the hardware will receive an email with more information on how to pre-order one. There’s currently no word regarding how the pre-order selection process will be determined or when those pre-order emails will be sent out.
Sony also says that PSVR 2 pre-orders will be limited to “one PSN ID per household.” They also say that registering for multiple pre-orders will not increase your odds of actually getting a pre-order confirmation email. Again, it’s not clear how that part of the process will work at this time.
At this time, those who live in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg are required to go through the PlayStation Store pre-order registration process in order to have the chance to pre-order the PSVR 2. While it seems that the PSVR 2 may eventually be released to other retailers in those regions, there’s no word on when that will happen beyond what is being described as the “initial launch phase.” Long story short, register for a pre-order via the PlayStation Store right now if you’re looking to get a PSVR 2 as soon as possible.
If you’re located outside of those regions, the process is slightly more complicated. While the PlayStation website notes that those who live in other regions may still be able to pre-order via the PlayStation Store as long as “the direct.playstation.com site you are ordering from delivers to the country of your chosen delivery address.” However, it sounds like customers located outside of those regions may need to consider other options.
At this time, though, it sounds like those users’ best option is to go to Amazon on November 15 and look for that site’s PSVR 2 product page. While that means that customers in those regions will need to keep refreshing the site at that time and hope for the best, there is currently no confirmation that any other retailers will have access to PSVR 2 pre-order stock at that time. As such, Amazon seems to be the only somewhat safe bet.
Finally, it’s worth noting that there are actually a few PSVR 2 bundles available for pre-order. Again, there are a few aspects of this entire pre-order process that remain an intentional mystery, but history tells us that those willing to pay more for the super special editions of the PSVR 2 may have a slightly better chance of securing a pre-order via one retailer or another over those looking for the base version of the hardware. Then again, the size and nature of the modern scalper market have thrown a lot of those theories out the window.
In any case, here are a few more things you should know about the PSVR 2 pre-order process.
When Do PSVR 2 Pre-Orders Open?
You’ll be able to start pre-ordering the PSVR 2 via the select retailers and processes mentioned above.
What Is the Current PSVR 2 Release Date?
The PSVR 2 is expected to be released on February 22, 2023. There is no word regarding which retailers will be offering PSVR 2 units at that time.
How Much Does the PSVR 2 Cost?
The pricing of the PSVR 2 depends on which PSVR 2 bundle you’re buying. Here are the currently known PSVR 2 bundle prices:
- Base PSVR 2 Unit: $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99
- PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99
Do You Need To Own a PS5 to Use a PSVR 2?
Yes. According to Sony, “PlayStation VR2 is only compatible with a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition console.” In other words, you can not use the PSVR 2 independently of the PS5.