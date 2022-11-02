PSVR 2 Pre-Order Information: How to Reserve the New Hardware

At this time, those who live in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg are required to go through the PlayStation Store pre-order registration process in order to have the chance to pre-order the PSVR 2. While it seems that the PSVR 2 may eventually be released to other retailers in those regions, there’s no word on when that will happen beyond what is being described as the “initial launch phase.” Long story short, register for a pre-order via the PlayStation Store right now if you’re looking to get a PSVR 2 as soon as possible.

If you’re located outside of those regions, the process is slightly more complicated. While the PlayStation website notes that those who live in other regions may still be able to pre-order via the PlayStation Store as long as “the direct.playstation.com site you are ordering from delivers to the country of your chosen delivery address.” However, it sounds like customers located outside of those regions may need to consider other options.

At this time, though, it sounds like those users’ best option is to go to Amazon on November 15 and look for that site’s PSVR 2 product page. While that means that customers in those regions will need to keep refreshing the site at that time and hope for the best, there is currently no confirmation that any other retailers will have access to PSVR 2 pre-order stock at that time. As such, Amazon seems to be the only somewhat safe bet.

Finally, it’s worth noting that there are actually a few PSVR 2 bundles available for pre-order. Again, there are a few aspects of this entire pre-order process that remain an intentional mystery, but history tells us that those willing to pay more for the super special editions of the PSVR 2 may have a slightly better chance of securing a pre-order via one retailer or another over those looking for the base version of the hardware. Then again, the size and nature of the modern scalper market have thrown a lot of those theories out the window.

In any case, here are a few more things you should know about the PSVR 2 pre-order process.

When Do PSVR 2 Pre-Orders Open?

You’ll be able to start pre-ordering the PSVR 2 via the select retailers and processes mentioned above.