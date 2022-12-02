Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to Beat the Charizard Tera Raid

As a level 100 Pokémon (!), Charizard’s abilities really hurt. That’s especially true of his Fire-type attacks, which deal a massive amount of damage and are hard to counter. To make matters worse, Overheat and Inferno are pretty much impossible to avoid.

However, Charizard’s most powerful ability is actually Hurricane. There’s a pretty good chance that ability will confuse your Pokémon, which is bad news given that you’ll occasionally need to be able to react quickly to survive this fight.

Specifically, you’ll want to recover from Overheat as quickly as possible. That will allow you to keep pumping damage while looking out for Hurricane. Beyond that, you’ll want to watch out for Charizard’s shield (which goes up when he drops to 25% health) and be ready to recover from Inferno (which will trigger once the shield goes down). Again, much of this fight consists of you recovering from those unavoidable attacks and getting your damage in when you can.

The only other wrinkle to think about is the Sunny Day/Harsh Sunlight interaction. Those moves will increase the power of Charizard’s already powerful Fire abilities. While you can counter that move by using Rain Dance, that will make Charizard’s Hurricane ability even more accurate. If you’re confident in your overall health/healing abilities, you should be able to withstand the Sunny Day storm without trying the counter.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Best Pokémon Teams For the Tera Charizard Raid

This version of Charizard is technically a Dragon-type, which means you’ll want to bring strong Fairy Pokémon as a counter. Specifically, you’ll want either Azumarill or Sylveon.

As a Water/Fairy type, Azumarill is your best overall option. It’s practically built to counter Charizard, and its Play Rough and Belly Dance abilities are both especially useful in this battle. It can also learn Light Screen, which is an especially useful ability in the early moments of the fights. Otherwise, you’re just looking to make the most out of its natural strengths and lack of weaknesses.