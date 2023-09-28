Phantom Liberty’s Best New Iconic Weapons and Where to Find Them

In Cyberpunk 2077, Iconic weapons are some of the strongest items you can acquire as you make your way up Night City’s criminal underbelly. These firearms, swords, and clubs are more powerful than most other items and usually sport unique perks that set them apart even further. Since Phantom Liberty introduces a brand new area to explore, complete with more missions, this DLC also packs quite a few new Iconic weapons.

Of course, Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG that lets players decide how to approach different challenges with unique character builds, so not every iconic weapon will gel with every player. Some gamers will gravitate towards an assault rifle that makes enemies explode into pools of acid, others will find themselves drawn to a machete that lights opponents on fire. Several players might even find themselves swinging around a mundane crowbar because it’s a Half-Life reference. Still, almost every new iconic weapon in Phantom Liberty is bound to receive at least some use. Here are the ones we think are the cream of the crop.

Order

In video games, double-barrel shotguns are widely praised for the ability to obliterate enemies, but few have power on par with Order. This tech double-barrel shotgun not only deals plenty of damage, but it also has +100% armor penetration, which is gaming lingo for “it shreds through NPCs.” However, Order’s true claim to fame is its perk. If you charge this weapon above 66% (it takes 3 seconds to reach max charge), it will unleash a volley that vaporizes every enemy in its path and leaves behind an EMP trail. When you need to atomize your enemies, accept no substitutes.

To acquire Order, you have to purchase it from the Black Market vendor.