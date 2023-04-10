Overwatch 2: Season 4 Release Time and Updates

Remember when the internet leaked Overwatch 2’s upcoming flower-themed hero Lifeweaver? That should have been everyone’s first hint that the game’s next season is almost here.

On April 4, one day after PCGamesN published an article on the recently-leaked Lifeweaver, Blizzard officially announced Overwatch 2 Season 4. According to the trailer, the new season will land tomorrow, April 11, but the video doesn’t provide a more concrete window. For that, you need the Overwatch 2 website.

Overwatch’s Season 4 blog post states Overwatch 2: Season 4 will be released at 11 am PDT/2 pm EST on April 11th. However, the update will require a beefy 38 additional GB of space, which, for context, is more than vanilla Overwatch 2 required when it launched. Regardless of your internet speeds, you might want to start pre-downloading the update to start playing on the dot. Sadly, that feature is only available for the PC version of the game. Just open your Battle.net client, select Overwatch 2, and click on the “Download Pre-release Content” button, which should be on the bottom-left corner of the app.

Since Lifeweaver is Season 4’s new hero, he is figuratively and literally the face of the update. He is a Support hero (obviously), and his main weapon can switch between a flower that can heal allies when charged and a thorn-spewing SMG. Lifeweaver can also toss down a flower that springs anyone who steps on it into the air, pull allies away from danger and give them a shielding bubble while doing so, and dash in any direction with a self-heal. As for Lifeweaver’s ultimate ability, he plants a time-limited tree that not only breaks nearby lines of sight but also acts as a HOT (healing over time) totem.